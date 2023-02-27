Earthquakes are inevitable. The huge dead are not



A Turkish soldier walks through the ruins of destroyed buildings in Hatay, Turkey on February 23. BLOOMBERG

Earthquakes cannot be prevented or predicted. If a category 5 typhoon approaches, evacuations are possible; there may be time to move to a safe area before a volcano’s pyroclastic flow sweeps away everything in its path.

But when the earth shakes, it almost never comes with a warning. Even in the most technologically prepared countries, there are usually only seconds left to alert operating rooms and stop trains before devastation occurs.

It is safe to say that Turkey and war-torn Syria are far from the best prepared countries. The death toll from the February earthquakes is approaching 50,000 and is expected to rise further with countless more people still missing.

The damage continues, with more deaths this week from powerful aftershocks that brought down buildings that survived the initial tremors. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it was “impossible to prepare” for a disaster of this magnitude.

As for preventing it from happening, it is. But given the saying among seismic observers – that earthquakes don’t kill people, buildings do – and that’s practical at best. Earthquake damage can never be eliminated, but it can be mitigated with modern construction techniques. Japan, for example, has become a pioneer in advanced techniques such as seismic isolation.

With more than 300,000 flats destroyed in Turkey, there are already indications of below-average building codes and corruption in construction quality and application. A 2019 “amnesty” hailed by Mr Erdogan appears to have allowed builders to simply pay fines to circumvent standards.

Syria, meanwhile, is unable to enforce such rules, with a dozen years of brutality from President Bashar al-Assad’s regime devastating the country and bringing the economy to its knees.

It would, however, be a mistake to consider these as the problems of an increasingly authoritarian developing country crippled by more than a decade of war. Some experts warn that building codes in much of the United States, on which those in Turkey are based, mean disaster may not be so far from home.

In most US states, including those most prone to earthquakes like California, the relevant building code is a “minimum requirement” standard that specifically assumes that buildings can be damaged even beyond all repair, aimed at keeping construction costs low while reducing the likelihood of death.

That sounds good in theory, but in practice means that even if an expected force quake hits California, the codes “are not intended to guarantee that a building will be usable or even repairable after severe shaking,” according to a report from the Pacific Earthquake. Engineering Research Center.

Its findings conclude that, if such an earthquake occurs, the chances of “life safety” – jargon for death prevention – in so-called ordinary buildings such as homes, schools and offices are “likely”. It’s good news. But if an earthquake hits the upper limits of what the buildings were built for, that probability drops to “maybe.”

The devastation of a West Coast event, even of recent magnitude, could be far greater than many anticipate. Expectations are often rooted in the most recent occasions in living memory; for the United States, that means 1989 at Loma Prieta and 1994 at Northridge. Both were below magnitude 7, causing less than 100 deaths.

But earthquakes happen on geological timelines, not human ones. The ancient past need not be examined to find far more damaging events: the 1906 magnitude 7.9 earthquake in San Francisco, for example, or the Cascadia subduction zone event in 1700, estimated to have had a magnitude between 8.7 and 9.2.

A Cascadia event is estimated to occur approximately once every 500 years, with the last coming before the area was settled by Europeans. The US Navy is so concerned that it is shutting down four dry docks on the West Coast while it tightens safety standards. Preparations can be made. Just ask Japan. While 20,000 people died almost 12 years ago when the country’s strongest earthquake ever hit the north of the country, less than 5% died from the tremor; the vast majority were killed in the ensuing tsunami.

This is due to stricter construction standards, the result of tragic trial and error. Multiple building code revisions have been made since the country rushed to rebuild after World War II. After extensive damage to housing by an earthquake in 1978, it was revised in 1981, becoming a standard that emphasizes both preventing building collapse and saving life people inside.

Some 80% of deaths in Kobe in 1995 were due to collapsing buildings. But the damages were mostly those caused by the pre-1981 standard. Japan doubled down, offering preferential loans for homes that meet the new codes.

Most of the buildings that suffered the greatest damage in the 2004 Niigata earthquake, the 2011 disaster, or the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake were built to old code, and few have been retrofitted, according to an analysis by senior seismic specialist Tsuneo Okada of the University of Tokyo.

The country’s throwaway approach to buildings has its downsides, including largely static property prices. But it also means that over the next decade, the government aims to eliminate much of the pre-1981 housing stock.

Even so, experts have few illusions: a major earthquake is inevitable. Tokyo estimates that a much-dreaded earthquake directly beneath the city of a similar force to that of 1923 would still destroy up to 175,000 homes from just shaking. Combined with the fires, it is expected to cause up to 23,000 deaths. And Japan has its own history of dodgy construction issues: data falsification was found by architects and companies supplying shock absorbers, while liquefaction was such a problem after 2011 that it closed Disneyland Tokyo for weeks. .

Nevertheless, most estimates show that raising building standards to levels that would improve outcomes is not terribly costly. Over a long enough period, devastating earthquakes are certain to strike major metropolitan areas – we simply cannot know when. Just as with the Covid pandemic, rich countries like the United States, in theory best placed to withstand them, could find themselves the most vulnerable. The tragedy in Turkey and Syria should serve as a wake-up call.Bloomberg