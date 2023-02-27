Priti Patel accuses colleagues of ‘duplicity, dishonesty and self-interest’





Priti Patel has launched a vicious attack on fellow Tories, accusing them of duplicity, dishonesty and self-interest. The former home secretary made the comment in response to leaked messages between Tory ministers – apparently sent during the collapse of Boris Johnson administration in July last year. Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary, also commented on the leaked WhatsApp messages, suggesting they could constitute bullying. The correspondence was shared by former building safety minister Stephen Greenhalgh, who said it gave insight into a herd mentality. The Tory peer, an ally of Johnson, wrote: A glimpse into the feverish herd mentality within this [department for levelling up] ex-ministerial WhatsApp group. Since Eddie Hughes and I stayed on, we were fired. Eddie and I quit AFTER Boris Johnson announced his resignation. We were the counter herd! The posts apparently showed former local government minister Kemi Badenoch encouraging deputy government whip Sarah Dines to quit before midnight, telling her DO IT DO IT DO IT. The screenshot apparently showed Badenoch, who is now business secretary, then removing ministers Eddie Hughes and Greenhalgh from the group. Former refugee minister Lord Harrington asked not to be removed from the group, while Michael Gove’s adviser Henry Newman said others could stay if they stayed with a silent emoji. Commenting on the leaked posts, Patel tweeted: Duplicity, dishonesty and self-interest…exactly why the public distrusts so many high-ranking politicians Meanwhile, Dorries added: Dines was a new admissions MP. Kemi, a minister. Imagine what it’s like to be bullied into quitting, to turn on your PM, to be disloyal and when you’ve remained loyal, to be removed and isolated from a group thread of your peers. Some might say this amounts to bullying at school. A government source familiar with the situation at the time said the swap took place after senior Tory Michael Gove was sacked by Johnson. It is an excerpt from a conversation, deliberately taken out of context, they added. I’ll let others speculate why someone is doing this for likes on Twitter. Gove was sacked by Boris Johnson on the evening of July 6 after he told the then Prime Minister to step down. By this point, dozens of ministers and cabinet members had resigned from the Johnson government. The following day, Johnson announced his resignation as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party. Gove then backed Badenoch in the leadership race won by Liz Truss.

