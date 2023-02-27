Trump and other Republicans will have to swear loyalty to 2024 presidential candidate, party leader says





WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) – The Republican Party plans to ask 2024 presidential candidates to pledge support for the eventual nominee, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said on Sunday, espousing an idea so far not adopted by former President Donald Trump.

Candidates who do not sign the pledge will not be permitted to participate in party-sponsored debates during state-by-state presidential nominating contests, McDaniel said.

“It’s kind of obvious, isn’t it? If you’re going to be on the stage of the Republican National Committee debate asking voters to support you, you should say, I’m going to support the voters and whoever they choose. as a candidate,” McDaniel said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Trump, who remains popular within the Republican Party but is already facing challenges in his upcoming White House bid from former supporters including Nikki Haley, has so far refused to pledge support. the prospective Republican candidate.

“It would depend,” Trump said earlier this month in a radio interview. “It should depend on who the candidate was.”

McDaniel said she believed all candidates, including Trump, would sign the pledge and that it would be an important step toward healing divisions within the party and creating a unified front.

“We’re saying you’re not going to get on the debate stage unless you make that promise. And I think the people in our party really want to see that. They want to see us come together. They don’t want any infighting.” McDaniel said.

Trump did not immediately react publicly to his comments, but a campaign spokesperson told Reuters, “President Trump will support the Republican nominee because it will be him.”

Trump and Haley, the former South Carolina governor whom Trump chose as ambassador to the United Nations, have announced their candidacies for the Republican nomination.

Vivek Ramaswamy, an activist investor who launched a venture last year to pressure companies to abandon environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives, last week became the latest Republican to announce a race.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott are among those considering challenging Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination.

