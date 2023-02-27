Politics
Joko Widodo’s Blessing Supports Anies Baswedan’s Bids for 2024 Presidential Candidate at PKS National Working Meeting
VOICE OF SEMARANG – Joko Widodo confidently and unanimously lend its support and rest For Anies Baswedan advanced on the stock market 2024 presidential candidates.
Joko Widodo’s blessing for Anies Baswedan was immediately cut short PKS National Work Meeting at the Sultan Hotel Jakarta which will be held from February 24 to 26, 2023.
Anies Baswedan himself was specifically present at the 2023 PKS National Working Meeting. He is a Change Coalition Presidential Candidate for the 2024 Presidential Election.
The Coalition for Change is a coalition of political parties between the NasDem Party, the Prosperous Justice Party and the Democratic Party facing the 2024 presidential election.
Read also :Semarang drowned by floods, Anies Baswedan is always wrong, satire for Ganjar Pranowo
During the national PKS working meeting, Joko Widodo appeared to shake hands with Anies Baswedan and openly supported the former DKI governor as the 2024 presidential candidate.
According to Joko Widodo, the support for Anies Baswedan as the 2024 presidential candidate is appropriate because apart from being a religious nationalist figure, he is also competent which was proven during his tenure as Governor of DKI.
Joko Widodo also admitted that he knew Anies Baswedan because he had often met him on several occasions and not only during the national working meeting of the PKS.
“Meeting him several times on certain occasions”, said Joko Widodo, Sunday February 26, 2023 via WhatsApp messaging.
He felt that the figure of Anies Baswedan could continue to lead the president Jokowi where you can communicate internationally and understand the millennial world.
Read also :Nafa Urbach wants to meet Anies Baswedan first, then announce if he is resigning or staying at Nasdem
“The presidential personality who will succeed Pak Jokowi must have good international communication skills, understanding the millennial world to maximize the demographic bonus that Indonesia has by hosting the golden Indonesia of 2045,” said Joko Widodo.
During the meeting, Joko Widodo also gave Anies Baswedan a mandate support presidential candidate in 2024.
That being a leader in the future, it is obligatory to obey and fear those above (God) and not forget those below (the people).
“Keep pushing forward to win the 2024 presidential election and be a president who cares about the welfare and interests of the people,” he said.
For information, the name Joko Widodo meant giving his blessing and support to Anies Baswedan and standing for the presidential candidate of 2024, not President Joko Widodo or Jokowi.
Joko Widodo is a genuine PKS cadre who is currently the Deputy Chairman of DPP BPW Kalimantan.
Joko Widodo’s name went viral during the 2019 elections where he ran for the Pileg as the DPRD candidate Dapil Central Java 2 of PKS.
However, the viral name Joko Widodo, which is the name of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, was unable to boost his vote acquisition in the 2019 elections. He failed and PKS only won. only one seat at that time in the Central Java DPRD.
Joko Widodo is apparently not the first time he has entered the Democratic Party either. As a true cadre of the PKS, he once stood in the 2014 parliamentary elections for the Central Kalimantan constituency of the RPD RI but failed.
