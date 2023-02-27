Trump and Haley fight for the spotlight at CPAC





Former President Trump and his ex-UN Ambassador Nikki Haley are set to give dueling speeches at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) next week, highlighting the ongoing tug of war within the GOP.

It will be the first time since Haley launched his bid for president last week that the two main declared Republican candidates for 2024 will present their candidacies at the same event. And while few Republicans expect Trump and Haley to sue each other directly, they say it could offer one of the clearest examples yet of the tensions simmering within the party.

“There are a lot of next-gen candidates out there, and I think Nikki is going to tactfully try to make the point that there is a real choice between these older guys like Trump and this younger generation of world-changing leaders.” , said a longtime Republican consultant.

“Having them both on CPAC, you’re going to have two very different types of personalities to compare.”

For now, at least, Trump remains the frontrunner in the race for the GOP presidential nod; he tops each of his Republican rivals in name recognition and stature, and early polls show him with a clear lead in a crowded primary field.

But he also comes across as an injured favorite. A growing number of Republicans began to question his influence and political instincts after the party’s lackluster performance in the 2022 midterm elections, prompting other candidates like Haley to argue that the GOP — and Washington, more widely – need younger leadership.

The former UN ambassador and governor of South Carolina has so far built her campaign around that very notion, and she’s expected to repeat that argument next week when she takes the stage at CPAC.

Saul Anuzis, a Republican strategist and former Michigan GOP chairman who has attended every CPAC since 1978, said the rally just outside Washington, DC, will give Haley a real chance to introduce himself to the militant class. of the party and refine its message. to the conservative base of the Republican Party.

“For Nikki, it’s really an opportunity to present herself in a different light. People know her as a former governor, former ambassador to the UN, but they don’t really know her,” Anuzis said. “She basically has to show why she’s credible, what her message is and how to do it without being anti-Trump and I think that will be the balance for her.”

So far, Haley has walked cautiously around Trump, taking only implied digs at her former boss. When she announced her campaign last week, she noted that Republicans had lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections and called for a change in party leadership without directly mentioning its current leader, Trump.

When asked during a stop in Iowa this week why voters who have backed Trump in the past should back Haley in 2024, she argued that candidates shouldn’t “be 80 to be at DC” before continuing to call Trump a “friend” and “the right president at the right time.”

President Donald Trump meets with outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

“I was proud to serve in his firm. But as bad as the situation is, even if all the media and everyone wants to talk about the past, we have to leave the status quo in the past,” she said. “We have work to do. We have to look forward.

This message could put Trump in defense. A national NPR-PBS NewsHour-Marist poll released Wednesday found that more than half of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents — 54% — say the party has a better chance of winning the White House in 2024 with someone new. other than Trump as his nominee.

For Trump, Anuzis said, CPAC will be about showing how committed he is to a 2024 campaign. While the former president became the first candidate to enter the contest, when he announced his candidacy in November , his campaign was criticized by some Republicans as anemic and lacking in clear strategy.

It wasn’t until late January that he made his first campaign swing in New Hampshire and South Carolina, the first two primary states. And it still hasn’t stopped in Iowa, which is hosting the first Republican nominating contest. It wasn’t until Monday that he deployed his senior campaign staff to Iowa.

“For Trump, it’s about convincing people and showing them how serious or not he is about his race,” Anuzis said. “It’s something he’s going to have to sort out. He has a very selective and loose infrastructure right now. He will therefore have to show his commitment to the race and energize the base.

“It’s a chance for him to excite and motivate his base,” added Anuzis. “They are really his kind of people.”

Of course, Anuzis said, while Trump and Haley may be getting the most attention, they’re not the only ones with 2024 prospects taking center stage at CPAC.

The list of speakers also includes former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is considering entering the race, and Vivek Ramaswamy, a wealthy entrepreneur and conservative activist who announced a bid for the Republican nomination on Tuesday. A notable absence: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is preparing for a probable presidential candidacy.

“I think there’s tremendous interest in these new candidates, whether it’s Nikki or Vivek or Ron DeSantis,” Anuzis said.

