PM Modi to release 13th installment of Rs 16,800cr under PM-KISAN on Monday





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday release the 13th installment of cash benefits worth Rs 16,800 crore to more than eight crore eligible farmers under the flagship PM-KISAN scheme before the harvest of Holi and Rabi . Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), eligible farmers receive financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each every four months. The fund is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The program was launched in February 2019 but is implemented from December 2018. The Prime Minister will release the 13th episode at an event to be held in Belagavi, Karnataka, an official statement said on Sunday. More than a lakh of participants, comprising the beneficiaries of PM-KISAN and the Jal Jeevan mission, are expected to take part in the event. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja will also attend. The 11th and 12th tranches of the PM-KISAN program were released in May and October 2022. The PM-KISAN program has already provided significant benefits to farmers across the country, and this latest installment will further increase their incomes and contribute to the growth of the agricultural sector, the statement said. So far, more than Rs 2.25 lakh crore of funds have been disbursed under the scheme to more than 11 million farming families, mostly small and marginal farmers. Notably, during the Covid-19 lockdown, Rs 1.75 lakh crore was distributed in installments to support these needy farmers. The program has also benefited over three crore women beneficiaries who have collectively received over Rs 53,600 crore in funds. This initiative has boosted rural economic growth, eased credit constraints for farmers, and boosted agricultural investment. It also increased the risk-taking capacity of farmers, which led to more productive investments. According to the International Food Research Institute (IFRI), PM-KISAN funds help beneficiaries meet their agricultural needs and other expenses such as education, medical care and marriage. (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

