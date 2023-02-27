Jemima Khan: Charles and Diana’s marriage has been arranged





Jemima Khan’s marriage to Imran Khan was her family’s first unarranged marriage (Picture: Rex)

Producer and screenwriter Jemima Khan, 49, on Pakistan, arranged marriages, Charles and Diana and writing her first film, a romantic comedy.

You are already a producer and journalist, why add the screenwriter of the romantic comedy Whats Love Got To Do With It? to your bow?

I’m probably crazy! It was the hardest thing ever. I hadn’t learned screenwriting. I had a very nice friend, Ol Parker, who wrote Mamma Mia!, who basically read every draft for me. He mostly wrote things like do better!, but he was a brilliant teacher and I couldn’t have done it without his help.

It stars Lily James and is about modern Pakistani arranged marriages. Do you think arranged marriages can work?

From 20 to 30, I lived with my then husbands [Imran Khan] family home with her sisters, her father, her sisters’ husbands and their children. And it was a pretty conservative family.

We were the only unarranged marriage in this family. And I went thinking, well, this is crazy and that arranged marriages were this crazy, completely outdated, practically medieval concept.

But looking at these arranged marriages at all ends of the spectrum, you really see how they work. And then, seeing the next generation of arranged marriages, which I ended up getting involved in the selection process from being part of the household committee, I came away with a really different perspective. And he was not a dismissive.

Jemima (left) with Lily James, who stars in her new romantic comedy (Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock) Have you ever considered an arranged marriage yourself?

I sincerely think that if my parents had been somewhat sane and able to agree on things, it might have been an interesting thing to have seen who they might have suggested as possible marriage candidates.

It was kind of the premise of the movie, in a way. It was like, you know, what if a character like Lily James, this ambitious filmmaker in her twenties, turned to her mother [played by Emma Thompson] and said, OK, I haven’t had much success so far. Who do you want me to go with?

Who do you think your parents would have chosen?

I’m afraid to think! I mean, I’m really scared to think. I don’t think my parents [Lady Annabel Vane-Tempest-Stewart and financier Sir James Goldsmith] could have sat on the same committee because they had very different backgrounds. They had both run away when they got married, against their parents’ wishes. I come from a long line in unsuitable matches.

You got married young

I was 21 when I got married. I was in my second year at university. I mean, that’s a hard choice to rationalize now! I wouldn’t really want my kids to get married until they were 30.

You’re divorced now but you’re still a romantic?

I am both romantic and cynical. I think I was kind of irretrievably ruined by romantic comedies. I was indoctrinated by this idea of ​​a kind of mythical love at first sight, a kind of all-consuming, passionate, romantic love.

Your favorite romantic comedy?

I mean, Richard Curtis is the absolute master at making you love while making you laugh. But Nora Ephron is the queen of romantic comedies, isn’t she? When Harry meets Sally is up there.

More: Entertainment Did You Almost Call Your Romantic Comedy After King Charles’ Infamous Quote Whatever Love Means

I lobbied for it. But it was considered a little too unenthusiastic! I’m using the quote in the movie to point out that there’s a tendency for people outside of that culture to be judgmental about arranged marriages, when in fact there’s not so For a long time, our royal family would have arranged marriages. For all intents and purposes, Charles and Diana’s marriage has been arranged.

Do you have any sympathy for Prince Harry’s criticism of how royal wives are treated?

In fact, I haven’t read his book or seen any of the interviews because I’ve been so busy with it all.

You were a close friend of Princess Diana, what is the most authentic on-screen portrayal of Diana you have seen?

I am not sure. I haven’t even watched the documentaries that came out recently. It’s kind of weird to see someone you knew and were close to portrayed on screen.

Jemima says Charles and Diana’s marriage was as good as arranged (Picture: Shutterstock) Jemima was a close friend of Princess Diana (Picture: Getty) You converted to Islam when you got married. are you still muslim?

We are a potpourri in my family. I have a Jewish grandparent, a Protestant and a Catholic. I grew up an atheist and I have Muslim children. Were one hell of a multi-faith group.

How do you see Pakistan today?

A definite motivation for me in making Whats Love Got To Do With It? was trying to show Pakistan in a different light. I always heard from Pakistani friends when I lived there how frustrated they were with how Pakistan and Pakistanis were often portrayed on screen in the West.

What’s love got to do with it? is now out in theaters

