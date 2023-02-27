Egypt FM will visit Turkey and Syria for the first time in a decade





Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will visit Turkey and Syria on Monday morning, his office said, for the first such visit in a decade of strained relations with the two countries. The trip aims to show “solidarity with the two countries and their brotherly peoples” after the devastating earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey earlier this month, a foreign ministry statement said. Shoukry’s visit is the latest example of Arab openness to the internationally isolated Syrian government. The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck on February 6 killed more than 46,000 people in the two countries. On February 7, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi called his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad, during the first official exchange between the two leaders. Shoukry also spoke with his Syrian counterpart. On the same day, Sisi spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in one of their first diplomatic contacts in a recent rapprochement. A series of air and sea shipments of “hundreds of tons of medical aid” followed, according to Egyptian authorities, along with a “technical team” supporting rescue operations with the White Helmets in northwestern Syria, the civilian group said. Assad has been politically isolated in the region since the start of Syria’s 12-year war. While Cairo and Damascus largely maintained relations during the conflict, the Cairo-based Arab League suspended Syria in 2011 and some other Arab countries cut ties with it. Since the deadly quake, however, Syria’s president has received pleas and help from Arab leaders, a boost analysts say he could use to bolster regional support. On Sunday, a delegation of Arab parliamentary leaders met with Assad in Damascus, including Egyptian parliament speaker Hanafy al-Gebali. Egyptian state media described him as “the highest ranking Egyptian official to visit Damascus” in more than a decade. Egypt’s official position on Syria calls for “a political solution”, avoiding discussing the fate of Assad himself, whose departure has long been called for by several Arab leaders. The story continues The head of the Syrian national security office, Ali Mamlouk, met his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo in 2016 and again in 2018. Cairo’s relations with Ankara have been frosty since a 2013 coup that propelled Sisi to power, toppling Islamist President Mohamed Morsi and banning his Muslim Brotherhood, many of whose members had taken refuge in Turkey. In November, Sisi and Erdogan shook hands in Qatar, in what the Egyptian presidency heralded as a new start in their relationship. was/sbh/he/srm

