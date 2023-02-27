SNL mocks Donald Trump’s visit to eastern Palestine with Rambling Cold Open





Saturday Night Live poked fun at Donald Trump’s visit to eastern Palestine, Ohio during the bitter cold.

The latest episode, hosted by Woody Harrelson, opened with James Austin Johnson as Trump addressed city residents this week after a train carrying toxic chemicals was derailed on February 3.

“It’s wonderful to be here in the city of Eastern Palestine, it’s not a big name,” Trump said of Johnson.

“But I had to come here and see these wonderful people who have been let down by Biden. He’s on spring break in Ukraine with his friend Zelensky in a T-shirt, very disrespectful. Zelensky thinks he’s wearing that T-shirt like Scott Pilgrim. But I’m here and I brought hats. Cameras and hats because it’s terrible what’s going on here.”

He said a farmer he met during his visit told him, “Sir, we have nothing to eat because our land is poisoned.

“And I said, well, what are you doing eating dirt? Don’t eat dirt, guys. Don’t eat dirt. You should eat the cold McDonald’s that I tell you. I brought. And the bottled water, Trump Ice. I’ll be honest, I just put my sticker on some Dasani.

The former president, who is mounting a third White House bid, visited a McDonald’s in eastern Palestine to buy food for first responders and residents during his visit on Wednesday.

He also brought several pallets of Trump-branded water to distribute to residents concerned about drinking water safety. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has said local public water supplies are safe, but officials have warned those with private wells to drink bottled water as testing continues .

Trump also spoke at a fire station about half a mile from the crash site, during which he criticized the federal response and seized on Biden’s decision to make a surprise visit to Ukraine.

During his remarks, he went off on a tangent about his role in kickstarting Big Ten football during the COVID pandemic.

Former President Donald Trump stands next to a water paddle before delivering a speech at the East Palestine Fire Station February 22, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio. Saturday Night Live poked fun at her visit. Michael Swensen/Getty Images

In the SNL parody, Johnson’s Trump spoke about Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show, before blaming Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for the derailment.

“Your train blew up and who do we blame?” he said. “We blame Buttigieg. Pete Buttigieg. It was his responsibility. Unfortunately, he was too busy being a nerd and being gay…I gotta tell you, I call him Pete Butt.”

Johnson’s Trump concluded his remarks by saying he’s “going to be out of here soon because the air is poisonous.”

But “some of the husbands are happy to have stinky gas as an excuse,” he added.

“Did you pass the gas? No, it was the train,” he said. “You would normally blame the dog but they’re all dead now, aren’t they?”

Buttigieg traveled to eastern Palestine on Thursday, where he said he was “proud” of his department’s response to the derailment.

He also said he thinks the community is “quite frustrated with people trying to take political advantage of this.”

“My goal is for our freight rail system to improve,” he said. “And anyone who wants to take political advantage of it, I call them to the table.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/snl-mocks-donald-trump-east-palestine-visit-cold-open-1783847 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos