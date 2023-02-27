Lake Toba F1 Motorboat Successfully Completed, Says State-Owned InJourney





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Injourney, an Indonesian public company active in aviation and tourism, says that the 2023 F1 motor boat The World Championship (F1H2O) at Lake Toba, Muliaraja Napitupulu Port Area, Balige, North Sumatra on February 25-26 was successfully held. “This event went successfully, namely the qualifying round and the race. We want to give an extra run to the Toba people, but the weather hasn’t been in our favor,” InJourney director Dony Oskaria said on Sunday. The F1 motorboat on Lake Toba was scheduled for two races at 12:00 p.m. local time and 3:00 p.m. local time. However, strong winds and high waves forced the cancellation of the second race. Apart from the race, Oskaria explained that the success of the F1 Powerboat event has an impact on the economy of society, starting with accommodation, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and others. “This is our goal in preparing for each event. By broadcasting F1 Powerboat on 15 international TV channels and being watched by hundreds of millions of people, Lake Toba will become more famous around the world,” he said. he points out. According to him, an event like the F1 Powerboat is part of creative marketing in promoting Lake Toba to the Indonesian people and the world with its visibility. “Marketing with this model is the most effective method,” he continued. However, he did not deny several shortcomings that needed to be corrected in the next round. “After all, InJourney is not an event organizer. We are learning and making improvements for the next event,” he said. Lake Toba was chosen by President Joko Widodo as one of the five Super Priority Tourist Destination Areas (DPSP). The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) is also supporting the development of infrastructure at the site, from the development of areas, roads, bridges, supply of raw water and drinking water, waste management, sanitation and repair of residential areas (Tourism Residential Facilities). A number of developments have also been completed, such as the development of Ulos Huta Raja and Huta Siallagan villages in Samosir district, the Sidikalang Terminal Disposal Site (TPA) in Dairi district, the Parapat Wastewater Treatment Plant (IPAL) in Simalungun district and construction of Lake Toba toilets. As host of the F1 motor boat motor racing event, Indonesia has a great opportunity to enhance the image and attractiveness of Lake Toba tourism globally. BETWEEN Editors Choice: Jokowi hails Lake Toba F1 powerboat race despite needed improvements Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

