Narendra Modi – Uttar Pradesh is making rapid progress from its bad law and order scenario: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Bharatiya Janata Party government in state has ‘enhanced sense of security among people’, says PM
Narendra Modi
file picture
Lucknow
Posted on 26.02.23, 16:37
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that Uttar Pradesh was once known for its gangsters and poor law and order scenario but is now identified as a rapidly advancing state.
He also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh had “enhanced the sense of security among the people”.
Addressing a program here in which appointment letters were given to more than 9,055 police sub-inspectors, Provincial Armed Gendarmerie (PAC) platoon commanders and firefighters, Modi said: “He was a time when Uttar Pradesh was known for mafia and poor law and order situation.Today it is known for better law and order and as a rapidly progressing state.The Prime Minister’s recorded video message was released during the broadcast, which was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna among others.
Modi said the occasion brought happiness to more than 9,000 families and added that the state police force will be strengthened with these new recruitments.
“I am told that since 2017 when the BJP came to power in the state, more than 1.5 lakh new recruitments have been made in the Uttar Pradesh Police. Job opportunities have increased and the sense of security among people has been enhanced under the rule of the BJP,” he said.
The Prime Minister said job opportunities increase wherever law and order is sound. “Investment increases wherever a safe environment is created for business,” he added.
“These days, the job fair (Rozgar Mela) has become a special event for me. For several months, I have observed that job fairs are held every week in one or the other BJP ruled state. Thousands of young people are given nomination letters. I am lucky to have the opportunity to witness this,” Modi said.
“Those who received letters of appointment today should always keep one thing in mind: new responsibilities, new challenges and new opportunities will come your way, new opportunities await you every day.
“I say this personally as an MP from Uttar Pradesh, even if you have received the nomination letter, never let the student in you die,” he added.
Modi, who represents the Varanasi parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha, said these days there are many online education opportunities and there is a lot to learn.
“It is necessary for your progress. Strengthening your abilities is necessary for reaching new heights in life,” the prime minister said.
Except for the title, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.
