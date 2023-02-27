Brexit deal expected to close in days but Sunak faces HUGE clash with Boris Johnson and up to 50 Tory Eurosceptics

DUP and ERG pledge to oppose any deal that would uphold EU law in Northern Ireland

A Brexit deal to lay down the Northern Ireland protocol is expected to be reached as early as Monday after Rishi Sunak said he was ‘giving his all’ to secure a deal on the line.

But he was immediately warned by his own party that he would face a massive rebellion unless the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) agreed to support him.

It would mean ‘removing’ EU court jurisdiction completely in Northern Ireland – a scenario seen as near impossible – or Mr Sunak facing a civil war with up to 50 Tory MPs.

The Prime Minister issued a short joint statement this evening with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von de Leyen.

They said: “Today we have agreed to continue our work in person towards practical and shared solutions for the range of complex challenges around the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland.”

President von der Leyen is due to meet the Prime Minister again tomorrow in the UK.

The DUP refuses to take part in the cross-community devolved government of Stormonts alongside Sinn Fein in protest at the impact of the Brexit treaty on trade between Northern Ireland and Britain.

The party has published seven tests that Mr Sunaks’ pact will have to meet to win its support, including tackling what it calls Northern Ireland’s democratic deficit subject to EU rules without having its say about them.

Mr Sunak promised that whatever we do would tick all those boxes in terms of unionist concerns.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and his party are set to oppose the deal Rebecca Black

Labor has indicated they will back the deal. Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: Hopefully now we can all get together and vote on any deal, and come back to Stormont, underpinned by the Good Friday deal, and move on from this episode that has been going on for many years now. In effect.

But the DUP and the Tory ERG seem ready to oppose it unless the question of the supremacy of European law is finally resolved.

ERG President Mark Francois said less of a role for the European Court of Justice was not enough, as he insisted we are not stupid.

The former Tory minister told Sky News: Less role is not enough. Simply putting in place a few intermediate stages, but in a situation where you still end up with the European Court of Justice, is actually a fallacy. I mean, weren’t stupid.

What we want is a situation where EU law is removed from Northern Ireland so that it is treated on the same basis as England, Scotland and Wales .

When asked if he would therefore not support any agreement if the ECJ played a role in it, he replied: We have left the European Union. He doesn’t have that role now in England or Scotland or Wales.

So if we were to treat Northern Ireland as part of the UK, we have to get rid of EU law in Northern Ireland. We have been absolutely consistent on this.

A protocol agreement seems to be on the verge of being announced for almost a week. And after No 10 said good progress had been made in a Friday call between the Prime Minister and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, a breakthrough seemed imminent.

However, a plan that Ms von der Leyen would travel to Britain on Saturday to meet Mr Sunak and then have afternoon tea with the king at Windsor Castle was scrapped on Friday evening. Downing Street has since said intensive talks are still ongoing between London and Brussels.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has said talks between the UK and the EU are moving towards a conclusion as he called on all parties to make an extra effort to approve the negotiations.

The prime minister told the Sunday Times he was continuing to push for a final deal with the bloc.

I’m here all weekend trying to do that, he told the newspaper. We gave him everything we had.

He admitted there were instances where he feels Northern Ireland is not part of the Union and that the protocol has unbalanced the Good Friday Agreement which helped end the Troubles in Northern Ireland. North.

Citing the example of the impossibility of enforcing alcohol duty reforms in Northern Ireland when he was Chancellor, as the protocol states that he falls under EU single market rules for the rights, Mr Sunak has pledged to work to meet Unionist demands with any deal he secures.

I’m a Tory, I’m a Brexiteer and I’m a trade unionist and whatever we do will tick all those boxes otherwise it wouldn’t make sense to me, let alone anyone else.”

Multiple reports suggest a deal between the UK and EU is nearing completion, with Mr Sunak delaying an announcement until he is confident it will be agreed.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reportedly accepted the deal European Commission

No 10 denies this, but reports suggest Mr Sunak has secured concessions that will ease the flow of trade between Northern Ireland and Britain, a major issue for Unionists.

Trusted traders from Britain to Northern Ireland would apparently not need to submit to checks under the plans, while VAT rates, taxes and aid policy from State will all be set by Westminster rather than Brussels as part of the offer on the table.

The Prime Minister is also said to have negotiated a way in which the Northern Ireland Assembly in Belfast will benefit from a pre-legislative scrutiny of new EU laws in a bid to remove the so-called democratic deficit.

Mr Sunak will invite Cabinet ministers to No 10 on Sunday to brief them on details of what he has secured so far.

Downing Street will be eagerly awaiting Boris Johnson’s views on the new terms, with the former Prime Minister recently imploring Mr Sunak not to drop his Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which would unilaterally crush parts of the treaty.

Mr Johnson, called in support of Mr Sunak returning to appease the White House, responded by saying: F*** the Americans.

A source close to Mr Johnson said: It was a pleasant conversation in the bedroom which someone obviously misunderstood.

That’s not the kind of language he would use.

Fresh speculation about a new pact comes after Downing Street came under fire over plans to meet EU leader Ms von der Leyen with the king. No 10 is said to have been considering scoring the Windsor deal with Mr Sunaks if the German politician had been content to sign a deal in Britain.

Sammy Wilson, a DUP MP, accused the Prime Minister of dragging the King into a hugely contentious political issue.

A British government source said it would not have been inappropriate for the king to meet a visiting European leader.

The source said it was wrong to suggest the King would be involved in anything remotely political. Buckingham Palace had no comment.