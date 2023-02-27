Pakistan’s foreign minister accuses judiciary of ‘double standards’ in handling Imran Khan’s legal cases





NNA | Updated: Feb 27, 2023 06:39 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan]Feb. 27 (ANI): Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday criticized the country’s top judiciary and denounced what he called “double standards” when dealing with the legal issues of the PTI leader Imran Khan, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported. The foreign minister, addressing a seminar at the Sindh Assembly in Karachi, said the public is looking to parliament and the judiciary but “does not see any hope”. “I have to say unfortunately that it is very difficult for political parties to defend the double standards and the actions with which the upper judiciary proceeds, “he said, quoted by Dawn. According to Zardari, it was not appropriate that the “Prime Minister of Larkana is hanged” and that the PPP is still awaiting justice for the execution of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto but “the court is waiting for a week for the Prime Minister of Zaman Park (Imran Khan)”. [of justice] won’t work and we won’t accept it. This cannot happen if Benazir [Bhutto]Jang’s government must be sent home, then only a Jang News editorial is enough, but if [Imran] The Khan sahib government must be saved, so they are ready to twist, bend and rewrite the Constitution because the blue eyes must be saved,” Zardari said, according to Dawn.

He said the judges were “making fun of themselves” by repeatedly delaying Imran’s hearings and simply threatening to arrest him. Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) recently decided to arrest Khan in a prohibited finance case, ARY News reported, citing sources. The sources further said that Imran Khan would be arrested by the FIA ​​with the help of Lahore police. Additionally, a four-member team was formed for the arrest, while a summary was forwarded to DG FIA for final approval, ARY News reported. Imran Khan, however, was granted bail in one case by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday while the hearing of the second has yet to start, Dawn reported. LHC has approved Khan’s bail plea in a case regarding protests before the Election Commission of Pakistan. (ANI)

