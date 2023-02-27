Donald Trump slams ‘loser’ Paul Ryan amid 2024 comments





Donald Trump attacked former House Speaker Paul Ryan on Sunday after he said he would skip the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) if the former president wins the GOP presidential nomination.

Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin who led the House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019, has long had a rocky relationship with the former president despite working closely during the first two years of the Trump administration. Ryan is one of many Republicans who have advocated for the GOP to move away from Trump leading into the 2024 presidential race, although the ex-president is seen as the frontrunner as he remains popular with broad swaths of the public. Republican voters.

During an interview with Milwaukee-based news channel WISN-TV on Sunday, Ryan was pressed on whether he would attend RNC 2024, which is to be held in Milwaukee, the critical state’s largest city. of Wisconsin.

He said his presence would depend “on who the candidate is”.

A split image of former President Donald Trump and former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. Trump lashed out at Ryan on Truth Social on Sunday after he said he would not attend the 2024 Republican National Convention if the ex-president becomes the GOP presidential nominee. Drew Angerer/Getty Images; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

“I’ll be there if it’s not someone named Trump,” Ryan added.

In a Truth Social article on Sunday afternoon, the former president slammed Ryan and appeared to blame him for Sen. Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential defeat. Ryan ran on Romney’s ticket as vice president, but ultimately lost to the re-election of former President Barack Obama.

“Paul Ryan is a loser, Mitt Romney could have won without him. I won twice, did a lot better the second time and had 233 wins out of 253 midterm runs. Paul Ryan destroys Fox and couldn’t be elected Republican Party dog ​​catcher!” Trump wrote, appearing to refer to his own unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Despite Trump bragging about how well his endorsed candidates performed in the 2022 GOP primaries, Ryan raised concerns about Trump’s eligibility, pointing out that several candidates he backed underperformed in the 2022 GOP primaries. mid-terms last November.

“We know we’re going to lose with him,” the former House speaker said. “He cost us the House in 18. He lost the White House in 20. He cost us the Senate in 20. He cost us the Senate again in 22. He probably cost us a good dozen seats in the Chamber in 2022. It’s a lesson we need not repeat again.”

Despite Ryan’s criticism, Trump remains popular with many GOP voters as polls show him as the favorite to win the 2024 nomination. Polls also show a close race against President Joe Biden, should the two end up in a rematch of the 2020 election.

Trump and Ryan have previously fallen out after Ryan spoke out against the former president following the end of his presidency, particularly after a crowd of Trump supporters rioted at the US Capitol building in an unsuccessful effort to prevent Congress from certifying victory for Biden’s Electoral College. Ryan also criticized members of his party who “didn’t have the guts to impeach Trump” after the uprising.

Trump, meanwhile, called Ryan a “RINO,” an acronym for Republican in name only, for opposing his leadership. Ryan said Sunday that while he might be considered a “RINO” in the contemporary GOP, he maintains he’s conservative on important issues.

“In my day, a ‘RINO was someone who was more moderate than conservative. I’m a conservative. Today, a RINO is how much loyalty you pledge to Donald Trump. I’m very down on that.” , did he declare.

Newsweek has reached out to Ryan’s office for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-slams-loser-paul-ryan-amid-2024-comments-1783890 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos