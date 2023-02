CIA Director William Burns says President Xi Jinping is troubled and sobered by Russia’s performance in Ukraine

The CIA believes President Xi Jinping would be disturbed by Vladimir Putin’s disastrous invasion of Ukraine, casting doubt on his own military’s ability to take Taiwan by force in the near future. Beijing has grown increasingly hostile to the self-governing island of 23 million in recent months due to increased military activity in the region and more aggressive rhetoric from President Xi. Speaking on Face the Nation, CIA Director William Burns said President Xi had watched the conflict in Ukraine carefully and would be disappointed with Russia’s performance a year after the invasion. “I think in many ways he was confused and sobered by what he saw. I think he was surprised by the very poor military performance of the Russians,” he said on Sunday, local hour. “I also think surprised by the degree of Western solidarity and support for Ukraine. “In other words, the willingness not only of the United States, but also of our European allies, to absorb a certain amount of economic costs with the aim of inflicting greater economic damage on Russia over time. .” Earlier this month, the CIA revealed that President Xi had ordered his military to be ready by 2027 “to lead a successful invasion” of the self-governing island. In October, President Xi told the National Congress of the Communist Party of China that China “will never promise to renounce the use of force” to reunite Taiwan. He also called the Taiwan issue an internal matter, adding that “anyone who seeks to separate Taiwan from China will violate the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation.” Asked again on Sunday about the 2027 comments, Mr Burns said President Xi’s ambitions to invade and control Taiwan should be taken very seriously. “However, in our view, this does not mean that a military conflict is inevitable,” he said. “I think our judgment is at least that President Xi and his military leaders have doubts today about their ability to accomplish this invasion. “I think as they looked at Putin’s experience in Ukraine, that probably reinforced some of those doubts as well. “So all I would say is I think the risks of, you know, potential use of force probably increase as you go through this decade and beyond, into the next decade as well.” However, US Air Force General Mike Minihan predicted a conflict could arise as early as 2025, telling officers to prepare in a widely circulated memo. Minihan cited elections in Taiwan and the United States in 2024 as distractions that will allow President Xi to act. The United States acknowledges without endorsing Beijing’s assertion that Taiwan is part of China and it remains intentionally ambiguous about whether it would act militarily if attacked. However, President Joe Biden raised his eyebrows when he said the United States would send troops in case China takes action, with the White House forced to clarify that its position remains unchanged.

