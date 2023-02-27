Transcript: Trump lawyers Drew Findling and Jennifer Little on “Face the Nation”, February 26, 2023





The following is a transcript of an interview with Drew Findling and Jennifer Little, lawyers for former President Donald Trump, which aired on “Face the Nation” on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

MARGARET BRENNAN: The investigation into former President Trump in Fulton County, Georgia, took a strange turn last week – and Mr Trump’s lawyers now say it could impact a possible trial. At the center of the controversy: Emily Kohrs, the chairwoman of the special grand jury that investigated allegations of election interference in Georgia by Trump and his allies. Kohrs gave several interviews in which she implied that more than a dozen key players, possibly even the former president, could have been recommended for indictment. Now, special grand juries cannot convict, but this recommendation could prompt the district attorney to create a criminal grand jury. The judge in the case told CNN last week that while the deliberations are confidential, ‘what the witnesses said, what you put in the report, that’s not off limits’ to members of the jury. . President Trump’s lawyers in the Georgia case hadn’t given an interview to any TV outlets, but Kohrs’ media tour prompted them to speak to our Robert Costa.

EMILY KOHRS TO NBC NEWS: I kind of wanted to subpoena the former president, because I had to swear everyone in. And so I thought it would be really cool to have 60 seconds with President Trump.

CNN REPORTER: Have you recommended charges against Donald Trump?

EMILY KOHRS TO CNN: I really don’t want to share something that the judge consciously decided not to share.

ROBERT COSTA: Could Emily Kohrs’ public disclosures jeopardize the case that may be brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis? Kohrs is part of a ‘special’ grand jury that heard months of testimony from more than 75 witnesses about alleged efforts by Republicans to pressure state officials like Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to quash the victory of President Biden in Georgia.

AUDIO CLIP: TRUMP-RAFFENSPERGER AUDIO: “Look Brad, I gotta get, I gotta find 12,000 votes, and I got them.”

ROBERT COSTA: Kohrs suggested the special grand jury submitted a report to Willis last month that recommended multiple indictments on a range of charges. But Willis has yet to decide whether or not to convene a criminal grand jury that could issue indictments against some Trump allies, and even the former president himself.

Drew Findling and Jennifer Little lead the former president’s legal team in the Georgia case. They say Emily Kohrs’ media tour tainted any attempt by District Attorney Willis to move toward indicting Trump.

ROBERT COSTA: What are your options?

DREW FINDLING: Should the results of this special grand jury be crumbled up like a piece of paper and thrown in a wastebasket? Our options are, can this district attorney’s office continue to be part of this case? We need to do legal research on all of these issues.

ROBERT COSTA: Have you lost confidence in the public prosecutor?

DREW FINDLING: We have lost 100% confidence in this process. We believe this process has been compromised

COSTA NARRATING: Emily Kohrs, they say, is not to blame.

DREW FINDLING: This 30-year-old, for us, actually provided us with a lens and made us realize that every suspicion we had about this dodgy process was actually a reality.

ROBERT COSTA: But she didn’t break any rules, did she? She may have broken a standard, but the grand jury was out by the time she made that media round, as you said. So what do you think she did wrong legally?

DREW FINDLING: We have no regrets about this foreman. And it seems they’ve lost sight of maintaining the separation between the prosecutors and the members of this grand jury. There can be no relationship. When the foreman uses the word “we”, it lets you know that there is a relationship. When she says in interviews that “some battles weren’t worth fighting,” it’s not the special grand jury that’s arguing, it’s the district attorney’s office.

ROBERT COSTA: She said it wasn’t worth fighting for, they decided to call your client, former President Trump, as a witness.

DREW FINDLING: And, and –

ROBERT COSTA: It’s a statement she made.

DREW FINDLING: It’s true, and-and who knows what it’s based on.

ROBERT COSTA: He was not called in the special grand jury portion of this inquest. Did that surprise you? And if he had been called, would you have fought that summons?

JENNIFER LITTLE: I’m not going to talk about what our legal decisions would have been. But it was surprising and especially once we heard the reasons why he wasn’t called, when our chairman of this grand jury talked about how exciting and cool it would have been to be able to watch Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, for 60 seconds, but that they just determined that given the resources and the other witnesses they heard about, they just didn’t need any more evidence to that time. It is disturbing that this is the level of care that was shown in this decision, and it was frankly surprising.

ROBERT COSTA TELLING: If former President Trump is indicted, Willis can certainly expect a legal battle from Trump’s attorneys.

JENNIFER LITTLE: We absolutely do not believe that our client did anything wrong, and if any indictments were to be issued, they are wrongful indictments. We will fight absolutely everything tooth and nail.

ROBERT COSTA NARRATION: Willis and the district attorney’s office declined to comment on “Face the Nation.”

