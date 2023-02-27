“Many countries attracted by Indian UPI”: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in “Mann Ki Baat” speech | India News

New Delhi: Highlighting the country’s digital advancements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that many countries around the world are attracted to India’s UPI. Speaking to the 98th edition of “Mann Ki Baat” radio show, PM Modi remarked that the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) system and e-Sanjeevani app are shining examples of the power of Digital India .

“Many countries around the world are attracted to India’s UPI. Just a few days ago, UPI-PayNow Link was launched between India and Singapore. Now people from Singapore and India are transferring money from their mobile phones the same way they do in their respective countries,” he said.

e-Sanjeevani application for medical consultants

The Prime Minister said the country has seen that at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, the e-Sanjeevani app has turned out to be a great boon to the people. It is a shining example of the power of Digital India, he said.

“Through this application, teleconsultation, that is, sitting far away, by video conference, you can consult a doctor about your illness. So far, the number of teleconsultants using this application has crossed the figure of 10 crore. This incredible bond between a patient and a doctor is a great achievement. For this achievement, I commend all the doctors and patients who have availed of this facility. It is a living example of how the people of India have makes technology an integral part of his lives,” the Prime Minister said.

A doctor explains how the e-Sanjeevani app helps patients

During the broadcast, the Prime Minister spoke with Dr. Madan Mani from Sikkim. He also spoke with Madan Mohan, a resident of Chandauli district in Uttar Pradesh, who shared his experience as a patient who received teleconsultation through e-Sanjeevani app.

The Prime Minister further spoke about Indian toys and storytelling forms in ‘Mann ki Baat’. He said that citizens have made “Mann Ki Baat” a wonderful platform as an expression of public participation.

He said, “In Mann ki Baat, when we talked about Indian toys. My fellow citizens also promoted them, willingly. Nowadays, Indian toys have become such a craze that their demand has increased even in countries foreigners. When we talked about the Indian storytelling genre toys in ‘Mann ki Baat’, their fame also spread very far. People began to be more and more attracted to the Indian storytelling genre.

“Mann ki Baat” is a monthly address, broadcast on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with his compatriots.