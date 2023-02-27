Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal slams top judiciary’s double standards on Imrans legal issues





ISLAMABAD — PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday criticized the top judiciary and denounced what he said were double standards when dealing with the legal issues of PTI leader Imran Khan.

Addressing a seminar at the Sindh Assembly in Karachi, the foreign minister said the public was looking towards parliament and the judiciary but saw no hope.

Unfortunately, I have to say that it is very difficult for political parties to defend the double standards and the actions with which the upper judiciary proceeds.

He added that it was not appropriate that the Prime Minister of Larkana was hanged and that the PPP is still awaiting justice for the execution of Zulfikar Ali Bhuttos but that the court has been waiting for the Prime Minister of Zaman Park for a week ( Imran Khan).

A dual system [of justice] won’t work and we won’t accept it, Bilawal said. This can only happen if Benazir [Bhutto]s the government must be sent home, then only an op-ed by Jang is enough, but if [Imran] The Khansahibs government must be saved so they are ready to twist, bend and rewrite the Constitution because blue eyes must be saved.

Bilawal said the judges were making fun of themselves by repeatedly delaying Imrans’ hearings and simply threatening to arrest him.

Taking another mockery of the judiciary for caring about amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law, Bilawal said judges were scrutinizing it because the NAB law did not apply to them.

The PPP leader said that among the amendments to the law, the NAB will extend its scope to the judiciary itself, be it a sitting [judge] or not sitting (former judge).

There is corruption everywhere. It is present in parliament and it could also happen in the judiciary, he said. If there is the right law and approach, a strong Chief Justice can put an end to corruption and if there is the right way, it can also be eliminated through a parliamentary process.

Bilawal said the PPP had always taken the position that the NAB was for political engineering, giving space to undemocratic forces and swinging a sword at elected representatives, adding that is why this institution should be closed.

sacred cows

Addressing the country’s sacred cows, the foreign minister said the PPP would oppose legislation that criminalizes criticism of the military and the judiciary.

We are leading the configuration of sacred cows in which there is a different law for the common man and a different law for the sacred cow, Bilawal said. I think the law should be the same for you and any of the judges.

Towards the end of his speech, Bilawal called for the protection of people’s basic rights. We must fight the double standard and we must protect democracy, he added.

We made the Constitution, and we will save it.

FM Bilawals’ rant against the judiciary comes shortly after the PPP, PML-N and Jamiat-i-Ulema Islam Fazl petitioned the Supreme Court on Saturday for the exclusion of two sitting judges from the hearing of the suo motu case relating to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab elections.

The Bar Council of Pakistan had also asked one of the judges to recuse himself voluntarily to remain a member of the bench.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz slammed a five-person cabal, among them former members of the judiciary, whom she accused of plotting against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The images included former Chief of Inter-Agency Intelligence, Lieutenant General (Retired) Faiz Hameed, former Chief Justices Asif Khosa and Saqib Nisar, and two serving Supreme Court Justices, who are currently serving part of a higher court hearing the asuo motu case to determine who has the constitutional responsibility and authority to announce the date of elections in Punjab and KP.

