Mysterious! Billionaires missing in China, linked to Xi Jinping?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Chinese billionaire founder of the investment bank China Renaissance Holdings, Bao Fan, is said to have mysteriously disappeared. This has been done since February 17. Until now, he was still unreachable, which caused his company’s shares to plummet while Bao’s disappearance had no impact on the company’s operations. The company also released a statement. “The board wishes to reiterate that the business and operations of the Group continue to operate as normal,” the bank said in a stock exchange filing cited Monday (27/2/2023). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT In a Reuters report citing sources, Baodi was “caught” by authorities earlier this month. It was to help with the investigation of his former partner, Cong Lin, who was also the company’s former president. Bao’s disappearance is the latest in a series of disappearances of Chinese business executives with little explanation during a massive anti-corruption campaign led by President Xi Jinping. In 2015 alone, at least five executives became unreachable without prior notification to their companies, including Fosun Group Chairman Guo Guangchang, who Fosun says later helped investigate personal matters. Bao’s demise also comes after regulators took a regulatory crackdown on the tech company. Bao is also involved in technology mergers, including joint ventures of online transportation companies Didi and Kuaidi, food delivery giants Meituan and Dianping, and travel platforms Ctrip and Qunar. Meanwhile, signs pointing to the whereabouts of Baosempat were confirmed by authorities on Sunday. In an explanation typed in China Renaissance, it was reported that Bao was indeed “attending” an investigation by authorities. “The founder and director of China Renaissance” is cooperating with investigations by certain authorities “in China,” the company said. South China Morning Post (SCMP). [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article China throws a big “party” for Xi Jinping, what’s up? (sef/sef)



