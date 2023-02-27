Rishi Sunak nears UK-EU deal on Northern Ireland Brexit protocol





LONDON Britain and the European Union have moved closer to a historic agreement on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, announcing on Sunday that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would travel to Britain on Monday to settle final details with the Prime Minister. Minister Rishi Sunak. After two weeks of false starts, last-minute mishaps and behind-closed-doors wrangling, Mr Sunak and Ms von der Leyen emerged on the cusp of a deal that, if successful, could resolve one of Brexit’s most troubling legacies: the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol, which governs trade in the territory. In a joint statement late Sunday afternoon, Mr. Sunak and Ms. von der Leyen said they had agreed to continue their work in person towards practical and shared solutions for the range of complex challenges related to the Protocol. over Ireland and Northern Ireland. Although the deal could still fall apart, diplomats said the leaders were highly unlikely to agree to meet unless they were ready to sign. Earlier Mr Sunak said he was working all weekend to get a deal done, telling The Sunday Times of London in an interview published on Saturday evening that he was optimistic that there would be a positive outcome.

There is unfinished business on Brexit, and I want the job done, Mr Sunak said in his first public remarks on the deal. As someone who believed in Brexit, voted for Brexit, campaigned for Brexit, I want to demonstrate that Brexit works, and it works for all parts of the UK. This is not the first time Mr. Sunak has been on the verge of an announcement. Last weekend he was due to unveil a deal within days, only to walk away amid signs of a rebellion by Northern Ireland’s main pro-British party, the Democratic Unionists, and diehard Brexiteers. in his own conservative party. . The threat of a mutiny has not gone away, there has been a fresh report of scathing opposition to Mr Sunaks’ plans by his predecessor Boris Johnson, but Mr Sunaks’ remarks suggested he was ready to face a confrontation with Mr Johnson and other holdouts to settle a chronic dispute with Brussels. It’s not about third parties or anyone else, Sunak said. These are the people and communities of Northern Ireland. It’s about what’s best for them, and that’s what everyone should have in mind.

At issue is the workings of the Northern Ireland Protocol, a complex agreement between Britain and the European Union that governs trade in the territory. It lays down rules to manage the status of Northern Ireland as part of the United Kingdom which also has an open border with Ireland, which is a member of the European Union and part of its single market.

The Democratic Unionist Party complains that the protocol is driving a wedge between the territory and the rest of the UK by putting a customs border in the Irish Sea. The extra paperwork required to ship goods is a burden on businesses in Northern Ireland, the party says, and has led some mainland UK businesses to halt shipments there. Under the new terms drawn up by Mr Sunak and Ms von der Leyen, who lead the executive arm of the blocks, food and other goods destined for grocery shelves in Northern Ireland would go through a green lane, requiring no declaration in customs. Goods destined for Ireland would continue to be subject to border controls. Another stubborn sticking point is the role of the European Court of Justice. Unionists and Brexiteers in the Conservative Party have threatened to oppose any deal that leaves the court with ultimate jurisdiction over Northern Ireland, arguing it would undermine British sovereignty.

Mr Sunak said he was seeking a compromise that would allow the Northern Ireland Assembly to scrutinize European Union laws and possibly amend or reject them before they are imposed on the territory. I want to fix the democratic deficit because sovereignty is really important, and that’s why the idea that the EU can impose laws on Northern Ireland without it having a say is not acceptable , Mr Sunak told The Sunday Times. We must find a way to ensure the sovereignty of the people and institutions of Northern Ireland. So that’s what I’m trying to achieve.

For Mr. Sunak, achieving all of these goals will be a political tightrope walker that could determine the success or failure of his government. In a sign of the value the government attaches to the deal, it has been reported that Ms von der Leyen will meet King Charles III in addition to Mr Sunak. But past Brexit negotiations have plagued many of the Prime Ministers’ predecessors, dooming one, Theresa May, after she could not contain a rebellion within her party. Part of the problem is that Mr Sunak brokered the deal with Brussels under a shroud of secrecy, raising suspicions among trade unionists and Brexit supporters. He was also evasive about whether Parliament would be allowed to approve the deal. Mr Sunaks’ Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab declined on Sunday to confirm that lawmakers could vote on the deal. Parliament will find a way to have its say, Mr Raab said on the Sophy Ridge talk show on Sky News, without explaining what that meant.

There are other worrying signs for Mr. Sunak. He indicated that if he got a deal with the European Union, his government would drop legislation that would allow it to unilaterally ditch parts of the protocol. This legislation is pending consideration in the House of Lords, the unelected upper house of the UK Parliament. But Mr Johnson, who introduced the legislation and negotiated the initial protocol with Brussels in 2019, warned Mr Sunak not to give up on the threat to cancel the deal because it could be used as leverage. The Sunday Times of London reported that when one of Mr Johnson’s colleagues tried to persuade him to support Mr Sunak’s plans by noting that the issue was important to the Biden administration, Mr Johnson responded with a crude epithet, dismissing the concerns of the Americans. Mr Johnson’s allies insisted he was joking. President Biden has called on Mr Sunak to resolve the dispute over Northern Ireland, saying tensions could jeopardize the Good Friday Agreement, which ended decades of sectarian violence. Mr Biden plans to travel to Belfast in April to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the deal. Whether he adds a stop in London could depend on whether or not Mr Sunak reaches an agreement with Brussels. Marc Landler reported from London, and Stephen’s Castle from Brussels.

