From the ATC tower to the taxiway, discover the main features [PICS]





PM Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga airport.p Photo: ANI Shivamoga: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Shivamogga airport on Monday. The airport is named after the 20th century poet, Kuvempu. Following the Prime Minister’s visit to the district, security has been reinforced. PM Modi will inaugurate Sogane airport about 15 km from the city. The airport was built at a cost of Rs 384. It has the second longest runway in Karnataka after Bengaluru Airport. The airport will facilitate air travel for residents of the Maknad region. Initially, the airport would be named after the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa. However, Yeddyurappa refused the proposal and then it was decided to name the airport after Kuvempu. In particular, the airport will be inaugurated on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Yediyurappa. Here are the characteristics of the airport: Besides the runway, terminal building, ATC tower and fire station, the airport has a taxiway, apron, access road, ring road and a boundary wall. Shivamogga Airport Photo : YEARS Shivamogga Airport is being built by the central government under the “Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik (UDAI)” program. It is Karnataka’s ninth domestic airport. At present, the state has eight airports located at Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ballari, Bidar, Hubballi and Mangaluru. Shivamogga Airport Photo : YEARS The airport has the capacity to accommodate 300 passengers at peak times. Shivmogga Airport (Photo: Twitter/@BSYBJP) The airport’s communication systems are based on the International Civil Aviation Organization. Shivamogga Airport (Photo: Twitter/@BSYBJP) During his visit, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for two railway projects, the new Shikaripura-Ranebennur railway line and the Koteganguru railway coach depot. Notably, the Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur railway line will be developed at a cost of Rs 990 crore. It will provide improved connectivity to the Malnad region with the Bangalore-Mumbai mainline. Meanwhile, Koteganguru Railway Coach Depot in Shivamogga town will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 100 crore.

