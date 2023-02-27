Legal noose tightens around Trump as special adviser, Georgia investigations rush to possible charges New York Daily News





Former President Donald Trump has never been in greater and faster legal danger.

A Georgia grand jury has apparently already recommended indicting Trump in a 2020 election interference case. The Atlanta prosecutor handling the case told a judge that decisions on indicting him and others are imminent.

Former President Donald Trump (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Special Counsel Jack Smith, meanwhile, shows none of the child deference to Trump that marked Attorney General Merrick Garlands in handling the explosive cases.

Moving at the legal equivalent of lightning speed, Smith gathers evidence against the former president on two fronts: his hiding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort and Trump’s role in it. in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

In the past two weeks alone, Brooklyn’s ruthless former federal prosecutor has subpoenaed former Vice President Mike Pence, who knows firsthand how ugly Trump’s efforts to undo their loss were.

And last week he reportedly slapped his first daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, former top advisers, with subpoenas for what they knew of his scheme.

Jack Smith isn’t kidding, former federal prosecutor Harry Litman said Thursday. It goes to the heart. …It’s an endgame move.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The first shoe to fall for Trump will likely be Georgia State’s investigation into alleged election interference in Peach State.

The investigation began with Trump’s recorded call to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 uprising, demanding that he find just enough votes to allow him to overtake Joe Biden.

From there, the panel delved into Trump’s entire sprawling plot to undo his humiliating loss in Georgia, including false allegations of widespread voter fraud and the recruitment of fake voters to cast doubt on Bidens’ certified victory.

The investigation has been wrapped up and dusted off for a few weeks now, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told a judge she was almost ready to announce who will be charged and for what.

In a hint of what could happen, the grand jury foreperson recently made little effort to hide the panels’ belief that Trump should face charges.

Prosecutor Jack Smith (JERRY LAMPEN/AP)

Ivanka Trump may have once thought that her blood ties to her father might shield her from the harshest scrutiny of investigations into alleged wrongdoing.

But Smith didn’t throw a punch, slapping her and her husband with subpoenas to tell the grand jury under oath what they know about Trump’s plot to void the election and his alleged incitement to violence on January 6.

Ivanka witnessed her father’s last phone call to Vice President Mike Pence on the morning of January 6 in which he sought to intimidate her into preventing Congress from certifying Bidens’ victory.

She also joined a broad and frantic effort to get the former president to call on his supporters to end the violent insurgency.

Kushner, coincidentally, played a larger role on January 6 as he was returning from the Middle East and did not arrive at the White House until late afternoon.

The influential couple both testified before the Congressional Investigative Committee on January 6. But a grand jury appearance for Smith would carry far more weight.

Mike Pence (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Pence has spent more than two years trying to avoid telling anyone he knows about his former boss’s darker side.

Smith is on a mission to get him to talk despite Pences vow to fight Smith’s subpoena using the new constitutional technicality that he was acting as a congressman on January 6.

Pence could be asked to corroborate aspects of Trump’s weeks-long effort to mobilize the government to help reverse their defeat at the polls.

The ex-veep also has crucial information no one else has like what Trump told her face to face as he desperately sought to bully her into joining his unconstitutional Stop the Steal campaign.

Smith is also investigating Trump’s improper taking of hundreds of classified documents from his Florida home when he left the White House.

By all accounts, this is a much simpler case than the one involving January 6.

On the face of it, Trump has certainly violated the letter of the laws regarding the handling of classified documents. He also brazenly defied a subpoena for their return to government and reportedly took steps to impede the investigation, such as having the documents moved.

In recent weeks, Smith moved to put Trump’s lawyer, Evan Corcoran, on the spot for writing a document that falsely claimed to have conducted a diligent search for more classified documents.

The move suggests Smith already has a strong case against Trump, but is seeking to turn Corcoran against his former client by using an exception to attorney-client privilege when their discussions involve committing a crime or fraud.

Donald Trump thought he heard the last of Stormy Daniels. But he recently discovered the opposite.

In a surprising move, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has reopened an aggressive grand jury investigation into Trump’s alleged payment of silent money to keep the porn star quiet about a supposed date in the days leading up to his victory in the 2016 presidential election.

It is unclear what triggered the new wave of investigative activity, although the most obvious explanation would be new evidence or new witnesses who have recently emerged.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former repairman turned nemesis, has returned to answer more questions about the sordid case that landed him, and so far only him, in federal prison.

And with Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg behind bars at Rikers Island on a separate fraud conviction, now may be the time to persuade him to be more open about his role in authorizing the improper payments. themselves or refunds to Cohen.

