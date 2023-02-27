Jokowi hails Lake Toba F1 powerboat race despite needed improvements





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) hailed the implementation of the 2023 World Championship F1 motor boat (F1H2O) at Muliaraja Napitupulu Balige Port, Toba District, North Sumatra Province, while saying it still needs a number of improvements. “We need to improve several parts in the Lake Toba area, including the infrastructure and the airport terminal. For the F1 Powerboat itself, we need to solve many problems,” he said after having attended the event on Sunday. The F1 Powerboat series at Lake Toba is the premier series of the 2023 single-seat racing boat competition. “It’s a very exciting event and it’s the first time I’ve watched this F1 Powerboat,” he continued. According to him, the event will encourage economic growth around the racing area which needs to be balanced with infrastructure improvements. “I think it needs time and process. We just learned about our shortcomings because of this event. It’s normal to need improvement. Everything needs process,” he said. points out. In the race, Bartek Marszalek of the Stromoy Racing F1H2O team, who started the race from pole position, took first place. He managed to beat Sami Seliö from the Sharjah team who had to finish in second place. Meanwhile, Eric Stark of Team Victory took third place while defending champion Shaun Torrente of Abu Dhabi Team finished in 10th place. After the race, Jokowi presented the trophy directly to the winner on the podium. Asked about his favorite runner, the president mentioned the name of Marit Stromoy, the only female runner in the event. Meanwhile, the first round of the F1H2O which was scheduled for two races ended in one race due to strong winds and high waves in Lake Toba. The second race is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. local time. Then it was delayed for about 15 minutes. Officers were seen in the racing arena and pulling the track dividers which shortened the track. Then the riders also had time to start the race with three laps but they started to slow down and give up their race considering the high waves. The race director, Luis Miguel Ribero, then decided to cancel the second race for the safety of the riders. “The event is over and was a success. We finished qualifying and the first race at 12:00 p.m., but we really want to present more races to the Toba people. However, the weather did not allow it, so we canceled the additional races. race,” said InJourney manager Dony Oskaria. BETWEEN Editors Choice: Marszalek wins Race 1 with plenty of points at F1 Powerboat Lake Toba Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1696127/jokowi-lauds-lake-tobas-f1-powerboat-race-despite-needed-improvements The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos