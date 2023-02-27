You Are Not Forgotten: How the Right Racialized the Ohio Rail Disaster | Train derailment in Ohio





Until February 2, everything was business as usual in the small rural community of East Palestine, Ohio. The local paper ran obituaries and sports scores, interspersed with stories of a homecoming queen, an abusive puppy mill and the Toughest Monster Truck Tour driver who was arrested for human trafficking.

The next day, everything ignited.

A train derailment starts a massive fire and prompts evacuations. Videos show a major fire raging after a tank train derailed.

The derailment of a 50-car freight train carrying toxic materials on February 3 disrupted daily life in eastern Palestine and sent a veil of black smoke over the region. Potentially deadly chemicals released into air, soil and water.

Three weeks into the disaster, a new round of headlines began pouring in from right-wing media and commentators. Today, the tragedy in eastern Palestine has turned into a racialized lament for the forgotten people abandoned by the indifference of the woke Biden administration.

To the forgotten, read white.

Leading the charge, as is so often the case with such a nativist fear campaign in white America, is Fox News star Tucker Carlson. Eastern Palestine is predominantly white and politically conservative, he said recently. It shouldn’t be relevant, but it very much is.

Carlson went on to describe Eastern Palestine as a poor blind city whose people are forgotten and, in the eyes of the people who run this country, forgettable. He pointed to the indisputable suffering of local residents who were forced to evacuate a two-mile area and who, since returning home, remain concerned about air and water quality.

Next, Carlson contrasted such hardship with what he called the advantaged poor who live in advantaged cities such as Detroit and Philadelphia, a clear euphemism for urban centers, often run by Democratic mayors, with large populations. black.

The site of the derailed freight train in East Palestine, Ohio. Photo: Xinhua/REX/Shutterstock

In these special places, he said, everyone feels for them and everyone wants them to be safe.

The idea that the train disaster should be viewed through a racial lens has spread like a toxin from Fox News, through right-wing news sites and social media, into the political realm. JD Vance, the first Republican U.S. senator from Ohio, picked up the clarion call of forgotten Americans, calling the people of eastern Palestine ostensibly our constituents.

Charlie Kirk, a rising star in the Make America Great Again (Maga) universe, was more direct. He lashed out on his show at Bidens’ crusade against white people and claimed that the Democratic leaders of the Americas hate working-class white people.

Perhaps inevitably, Donald Trump rode to town then. He burst into the area on Wednesday, carrying bottled water and promising he would ensure justice for the people of eastern Palestine.

You are not forgotten, he said, repeating the mantra that has been a central tenet of his Maga posture since his first presidential election in 2016.

Some aspects of the racialized analysis offered by Carlson and others are correct. Eastern Palestine (pronounced Palesteen), a community of 4,700 people, is predominantly white; the latest census data puts it at 98% white and 0.2% African American.

Carlson’s description of eastern Palestine as poor seems to paint the community in broad strokes: the community is definitely not wealthy, with a median household income of $44,000, according to the Census Bureau. But the 9% of inhabitants who live below the poverty line form a lower proportion than the national rate of 11.6%.

It is true that she is largely, but not exclusively, conservative, as 72% of the Columbiana County in which she sits votes for Donald Trump in 2020.

Where right-wing pundits aren’t stuck is the idea that white communities in rural America are far more abused by government and media elites than poor black people in cities. The argument is misleading and, according to some environmental justice advocates, actively dangerous.

The idea that black people are advantaged when it comes to environmental justice is a very insidious and divisive narrative, said Evlondo Cooper, senior climate and energy researcher at the watchdog group Media Matters for America.

Poor white people have legitimate demands for environmental justice. But when Carlson and others suggest it’s a single grievance, they ignore that this stuff happens every day to poor black and brown and Indigenous communities.

Carlson’s acerbic designation of Detroit, one of America’s blackest cities, as a favored city will be news to its own residents. Metro Detroit continues to struggle with toxic air, lead poisoning, and tap water laden with contaminants that can cause cancer, brain impairment, and other serious health threats.

Numerous studies have shown that low-income communities, including whites, suffer disproportionately from air pollution. But within this demographic, poor black communities have by far the greatest risk of premature death from particulate pollution.

The argument that poor white communities are overlooked compared to the lavish attention given by media and politicians to black inner-city neighborhoods is also a distortion. Last August, the 79% black town of Jackson, Mississippi, was grappling with a drinking water crisis that had been simmering for years but was largely ignored by the media as a whole. Media Matters found that one TV station stood out for the relatively paltry six minutes it devoted to the immediate aftermath of the Fox News disaster.

Despite these obvious flaws in the forgotten white Americans thesis, it has been gaining ground within the Republican Party for some time. Philip Gorski, a Yale sociology professor and author of The Flag and the Cross: White Christian Nationalism and the Threat to American Democracy, sees this as a calculated political strategy.

By relying on racial baiting, he said, Republicans hope to bridge the glaring divide between working-class white Americans who make up a large part of Maga’s grassroots parties and the super-rich donors and favorable to the companies that finance the movement (Trump included). So you racialize the issue — and say white people are being robbed of economic opportunity by the woke mob — or Detroit and Philadelphia, to distract from the challenges you face in forging a cohesive economic line, Gorski said.

These challenges are all too visible in eastern Palestine. Trump’s much-vaunted visit to the derailment this week may have been meant to shine a light on his forgotten American meme, but it managed to draw attention to its own environmental record. While in the White House, Trump rolled back new safety rules introduced under Barack Obama requiring more sophisticated brakes on trains carrying flammable materials.

Former President Donald Trump stands next to a water paddle before delivering a speech at the East Palestine Fire Station in Ohio. Photography: Michael Swensen/Getty Images

The Trump presidency has proudly presided over a bonfire of regulations, including health and safety checks, and gutted nearly 100 environmental protections. Changes included the weakening of routine rail safety audits following accidents and the removal of minimum staffing levels on freight trains. And they were made under pressure from the private rail industry spending $25 million on lobbying in 2022 according to Open Secrets, including $1.8 million from Norfolk Southern which owned the derailed train.

The problem with the right-wing effort to turn the derailment into a race culture war, say environmental justice advocates, is that it distracts from the dearth of public safety checks that leaves millions of Americans of all races and ethnicities vulnerable to disaster. that has descended on eastern Palestine. Estimates suggest that 25 million Americans live within a mile of rail lines that carry toxic crude oil, and the number of households within blast distance of toxic chemical lines is even greater.

It shouldn’t be a race issue, it’s a health issue, said Michael McIntyre, an oil refinery worker who was the former president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in Steubenville, a small town south of the derailment along the Ohio River. Eastern Palestine is not getting what it needs, not because its people are white, but because they are poor and Trump never cared about them.

Sonya Lunder, senior policy adviser on toxic substances at the Sierra Club, wants events like this to unite rather than divide. The catastrophic impacts of hazmat trains should connect the interests of rural communities with those of industrialized city centers, she said.

Rather than sow discord, Lunder implored those with a public platform to seek solutions. From modernizing safety systems for toxic trains to regulating the shipping and use of highly toxic chemicals, there are several common sense policies that can make life in America safer. For everyone, regardless of their postal code.

