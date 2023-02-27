‘Grandfather Xi’s’ heartwarming response delights Hungary-China friendship envoys

Varga Bonita (1st R) and Imre Tamara, two Hungarian students whose Chinese names are Hu Lingyue and Song Zhixiao, receive gifts from the Chinese Embassy in Hungary at the Hungarian-Chinese Bilingual School in Budapest, Hungary, on 24 February 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]



BUDAPEST – “It was a very heartwarming thing. It really lifted the mood at school,” smiled Erdelyi Zsuzsanna, principal of the Hungarian-Chinese bilingual school, speaking of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s response to a letter from students at his school. school.

“We were very happy that there was a response so quickly,” Erdelyi told Xinhua recently at his school in Budapest. “We were very happy, because we thought that someone in such a high position would not be sure to answer the letter from the students.”

“We are very proud of our students for writing such a letter and for receiving such a great response,” she said.

Before the Spring Festival, Varga Bonita and Imre Tamara, two Hungarian students whose Chinese names are Hu Lingyue and Song Zhixiao, wrote a letter to Xi and his wife, Professor Peng Liyuan, on behalf of all students in the school, conveying their New Year’s greetings.

In their letter, they also talked about how they felt studying Chinese at school for 12 years, and expressed their willingness to study at Chinese universities and contribute to Hungarian-Chinese friendship.

A few days later, Xi replied, saying he still remembered talking to teachers and students at the school in 2009, while encouraging young Hungarians to learn more about China and become leaders. emissaries of Sino-Hungarian friendship.

On Friday, Yang Chao, charge d’affaires of the Chinese embassy in Hungary, officially delivered Xi’s letter to the school.

Students and teachers pose for a group photo with a slogan expressing the intention to be the Chinese-Hungarian friendship envoys at the Hungarian-Chinese bilingual school in Budapest, Hungary, February 24, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]



Speaking in fluent Chinese, Varga and Imre said they were “very excited and honored” to receive Xi’s letter and hoped to travel to China for their university studies.

After winning the Chinese Ambassador Scholarship for the second time in January, “Imre and I decided to write to Grandpa Xi to express our gratitude and convey our Spring Festival greetings,” Varga said. at Xinhua.

“Our dream is to be a translator. This letter will encourage us to keep working hard to study Chinese and become an excellent translator,” said Varga, who loves Chinese tea culture and enjoys online Chinese cooking programs. .

Stifter Adam, deputy state secretary for the development of Eastern relations at the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, said the school was “one of the best examples of cultural and educational cooperation” between Hungary and China.

“By getting to know the history and culture of the Chinese language, students’ knowledge increases, which greatly contributes to the development of cultural relations and friendship between the two countries,” Stifter said.

“Getting to know each other’s culture was the main goal” in the development of the school, said Lebanov Jozsef, head of the Department of Public Education Strategy of the State Secretariat for Public Education of the Hungarian Ministry of the Interior.

“I feel the last two decades have proven with absolute certainty that our vision has succeeded,” he said.

“Today’s event also shows that there is a close and lively relationship between the students of the school and China, and that the students who study here pay particular attention to the cradle of language and culture. Chinese they learn here,” he added.

When the bilingual school was founded in September 2004, Erdelyi recalled, most students were native Chinese speakers or children of mixed parents.

“However, over time, there was a growing interest in learning the Chinese language here in Hungary, and this gained momentum in 2008 after the Beijing Olympics. Since then, development has not was not interrupted,” Erdelyi said. “Today, most students are native Hungarian speakers and study Chinese continuously for five hours a week.”

Currently, the only full-time school in Central and Eastern Europe that uses Chinese and the local language for instruction has 12 grades and 20 classes with over 530 students.

“We can proudly say that many of our students have passed the baccalaureate exam and the advanced baccalaureate exam, and obtained Chinese language exams. Some of them even went to China as scholarship recipients,” Erdelyi said.

“In 2009, when Mr. Xi Jinping, then Chinese Vice President, visited Hungary, he assured our school that he would support and help its development. I think he kept that promise. to the fullest, held it and created all the opportunities for the students studying here…so that the teaching could go well and all the tools and help would be available to us,” he said. she declared.

In his response letter, Xi also said he hoped the students would have the opportunity to travel around China, learn about China today and its history and culture. culture.

Erdelyi, who has visited China several times since 2007 and had “fantastic experiences” there, said Xi’s words resonated with her, stressing the importance of students “testing the knowledge “which they acquire in Hungary.

Looking to the future, the school’s director said she expects more such programs to further strengthen cultural exchanges between Hungary and China.

“The school can form a bridge between the two countries, where the students who study here can then do a lot of work in building relations between the two countries, because they speak the mother tongue of both countries very well,” he said. she declared.

“Many Chinese companies have already settled here in Hungary and started their activities. There is also an opportunity here to develop students’ Chinese knowledge and skills. They can help strengthen and develop these relationships,” she added.