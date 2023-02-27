Modi: PM Modi to release Rs 16,800 crore tomorrow to over 8 crore farmers under PM-KISAN scheme | India News







This will be Prime Minister Modi’s fifth visit to Karnataka this year, where he will also inaugurate Shivamogga Airport, apart from laying the groundwork for various development projects in Belagavi. According to an official statement, the Prime Minister will undertake a visit and inspect Shivamogga airport. Shivamogga Airport NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Fashion will release a total of Rs 16,800 crore for farmers under its flagship PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) at an event to be held in Belagavi, Karnataka on Monday. Over eight million farmers will each receive Rs 2,000 directly into their bank accounts before Rabi harvest under the 13th installment of the program, an official press release announced on Sunday.This will be Prime Minister Modi’s fifth visit to Karnataka this year, where he will also inaugurate Shivamogga Airport, apart from laying the groundwork for various development projects in Belagavi. According to an official statement, the Prime Minister will undertake a visit and inspect Shivamogga airport. Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Ministry Secretary Manoj Ahuja will be present at the Belgavi event which is expected to attract more than a lakh including the beneficiaries of the Jal Jeevan mission.

Apart from disbursing the PM-KISAN money to the beneficiaries, Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate the Belagavi station building to the nation. The station has been revamped at an approximate cost of around Rs 190 crore to provide world-class amenities to passengers. It will also launch the railway line doubling project between Londa-Belagavi worth Rs 930 crores. Prime Minister Modi had launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi program in 2019, aimed at providing income support to all landowning farming families in the country with cultivable land, subject to specific exclusions. The 11th and 12th installments of the program were disbursed in May and October last year.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, eligible farmers receive financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each every four months.

So far, over Rs 2.25 lakh crore has been disbursed under the scheme to over 11 crore farming families, mostly small and marginal farmers.

Notably, during the Covid-19 lockdown, Rs 1.75 lakh crore was distributed in installments to support these farmers. The program has also benefited over three crore female beneficiaries who have collectively received over Rs 53,600 crore in funds, the statement read.

Karnataka assembly elections are scheduled for April-May.

