Nigeria donates $1 million to Turkey earthquake victims | The Guardian Nigeria News





The federal government has donated a million dollar relief fund to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey. Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Muhammed Musa Bello announced the donation while leading the federal government’s delegation to the country over the weekend. Bello and other members of the delegation were received by Turkish Foreign Minister Ambassador Mevlt Avuolu at the Foreign Ministry in Ankara, the Turkish capital. The visit followed the tragic 7.8 magnitude earthquake on February 6, which killed an estimated 50,000 people, including former Chelsea and Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu. Bello noted that President Buhari was unable to personally pay a condolence visit to the country due to the scheduled general elections in Nigeria. Minister FCT conveyed the deepest condolences of the President on behalf of the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Government and people of Turkey following the devastating earthquake. The minister also handed over President Buharis’ condolence letter along with a $1,000,000 Central Bank of Nigeria promissory note for onward transmission to President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. He said the token was a donation from the Nigerian government to support ongoing humanitarian efforts to cushion the effects of the tragic earthquake. Meanwhile, the Turkish Foreign Minister, in his remarks, explained that President Erdoan could not personally receive the delegation due to the requirements of direct supervision of the humanitarian efforts in the 11 southern provinces affected by the earthquake of Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa and Elazig. The Minister thanked President Buhari, the government and the people of Nigeria for their solidarity, financial and material support to the Republic of Turkey in these difficult times. He noted that the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, had previously donated 10,000 blankets on behalf of the African First Ladies Forum to humanitarian efforts in the country. avuolu told the Nigerian delegation that as of February 23, as many as 43,000 people have been confirmed dead while 14 million people are affected in 11 provinces of the country. He added that the government has decided to embark on the reconstruction of new cities with all the associated infrastructure in all the places of the disaster. The minister, while wishing Nigeria a successful and peaceful general election, reiterated that in line with the country’s constitution, Trkiye’s government is also committed to hold its next general election scheduled for June 18, 2023, despite the devastating effects of the earthquake.

