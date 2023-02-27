Review of Hydroelectric Plants – Editorial

Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta ●

Mon 27 February 2023





07:00

Editorial

When President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo began his first term in 2014, boosting the country’s electricity supply was one of his priorities. As part of the 35 gigawatt (GW) electricity program, he attempted to address complaints of power shortages he had received from residents during his visits to many parts of the country at that time.

Fast forward to 2022, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources reported that the country had installed a total of 81.2 GW of power capacity, around half of which was powered by coal-fired power plants. While more coal and gas-fired power plants have contributed to a large share of installations, renewable energy-based power plants have also expanded to create 12.5 GW, or about 15.5% of installed power plants. .

It is also reported that Java and Sumatra are experiencing oversupply as the islands still expect more power plants to be operational in the coming years.

This is of course good news and congratulations to the President, who will complete his second and final term next year. But solving the capacity problem is only halfway to the solution.

Power outages are still happening even in Java and Sumatra, the islands that are believed to have experienced oversupply. Although preparations are being made to retire some of the coal-fired power plants prematurely, the growth of renewable energy power plants is not as fast as expected.

Hydroelectric plants, which account for about 53% of the renewable energy source, are also said to be poorly planned and cause environmental problems. Land disputes and the loss of local livelihoods and biodiversity are among the cases that occur frequently.

In South Tapanuli, North Sumatra, a proposed hydropower plant in Batang Toru district has caused worldwide controversy for its location inside the habitat of the Tapanuli orangutan (Pongo tapanuliensis). Recent reports have revealed that the state-owned electricity monopoly PT PLN has continued to build the power station despite the province experiencing excess electricity supply. The Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) also found that the price of electricity agreed to be supplied by the plant is higher than the prices of similar power plants in other provinces.

As Indonesia is about to swallow its industries, especially metals, and is projected as one of the countries with the fastest economic growth in Asia, better planning for power generation and distribution is essential to ensure strong economic growth and investment. Not to mention the government’s ambition to become the world’s next electric vehicle (EV) hub.

While concluding its leadership of the Group of 20 last year, the Indonesian government also participated in the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) with the United States, as well as other donor countries and institutions, to to channel US$20 billion to the country for energy transition programs.

If the government does not correctly calculate its electricity balance, there is a risk that the financing of energy transition programs will be poorly allocated, leaving electricity still poorly distributed in the country.

Focusing on other types of renewable energy could also be an option. The cost of solar photovoltaic (PV) power plants, for example, has continued to fall. Although it is difficult to install it as a large-scale power grid, it can help support office and residential areas or industrial areas. What PLN should do is only support regulations that will allow providers to participate.

Existing regulations did not allow these new electricity suppliers to support the PLN. As the only electricity operator in the country, it is time for PLN to allow more players in the electricity sector. The new providers would solve operator scale issues as they could help break down the electricity supply and provide services at a smaller scale of operation, an issue that PLN often lacks at present.

Without allowing smaller and more diverse providers, PLN will always have distribution and efficiency issues since the company has thousands of islands to cover in the country.

The government, Jokowi to be specific, has done a good job of hoarding energy to propel Indonesia to the next level of development. But the tricky thing about abundance is that it’s easy to lose sight of what’s important.



