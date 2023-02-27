GOP chairman makes wild promises on behalf of Donald Trump





GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel painted a rosy picture of the Republican Party heading into the 2024 election on Sunday, namely a united front, candidates supporting each other and Donald Trump accepting the results of an election.

His photo, however, seemed devoid of the reality his party members lived in.

In her first interview since her controversial re-election last month, McDaniel offered a unity mission statement, which she said propelled her to a fourth term. We can’t be so vicious and vitriolic with each other that we don’t want to support each other in the end, she told CNN’s Dana Bash. I’m already working on getting the committee together but I think it’s a symbol of our party.

She then made a litany of demands, including all Republican candidates will sign a pledge to support the eventual 2024 nominee in order to appear on the debate stage. Everyone should support the will of the voters, she said. Let’s not defeat Joe Biden if we go into this tit for tat of, I’m not going to support this candidate or I’m not going to support this one. That’s why we want to put this to bed early.

But not everyone in the McDaniels party agrees. Several prominent Republicans, including former House Speaker Paul Ryan, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and even McDaniels’ uncle, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), have all said that they would not support Trump if he became the nominee in 2024.

Most notable, however, is Donald Trump. Trump told Hugh Hewitt earlier this month that his potential support would depend on the candidate, just as it did in 2016 on a GOP debate stage. McDaniel balked, saying Trump would sign the pledge and debate. I think President Trump would love to be on the debate stage. It’s what he likes to do, she says.

Until he doesn’t. Trump skipped two primary debates in 2016, pointing to his distaste for Megyn Kelly and general disinterest in the John Kasich debate. Bash did not press McDaniel about his previous past, but history did not support McDaniels’ claims.

McDaniel also pledged the party would accept the 2024 election results, saying optimistically the candidate would accept because he was going to be president, while acknowledging that either way the party would move forward.

This too, however, contradicts reality. Bash noted that McDaniels’ successor as Michigan GOP president is an election denier, and that Kari Lake, elevated to chair of CPAC’s prestigious Ronald Reagan dinner, made her mark an election denier. But no one raises the bar higher than Donald Trump, who has repeatedly spoken out against the 2020 election results nearly three years after voters ousted him.

Still, McDaniel is hopeful for the party she has chosen to govern.

I will say the way forward is a united Republican Party, she said. We have to find our way to be there.

