Jokowi shows that he spent IDR 3,309 T to build infrastructure, what is the result?





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) explained that since taking office, the government has invested trillions in development Infrastructure. He said that since taking office in 2014, his party had spent IDR 3.309 trillion to build infrastructure. “Our infrastructure has spent a budget of IDR 3.309 trillion,” Jokowi said in his speech on the agenda of the PAN national working meeting, which was broadcast virtually, Sunday (26/2/2023 ). According to him, this infrastructure development does not only take place in Java. He said the infrastructure development was done with a concept centered on Indonesia, not just Java. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content “In the past, the development was always centered on Java, almost 70% of the infrastructure was built in Java, we will move it to Indonesia, as shown in the development presented earlier, the physical development,” said Jokowi said. What are the results of Jokowi’s Rs 3 trillion infrastructure development? According to him, the results of this development are now visible in the equitable distribution of investment in Indonesia. According to him, investment itself is one of the levers of economic growth. So far, Jokowi explained that with various infrastructure built in various investment areas, they have also come into existence. “This change is underway. Because the infrastructure is ready, for example toll roads, airports, outside of Java are ready to be connected to industrial areas, plantations, agriculture, tourism , then investments will change,” Jokowi said. In the past, Jokowi explained that usually 70% of investment flows to Indonesia or the majority of investments only come to the island of Java. Now it’s different, 53% of investments are actually going to areas outside of Java. “In the past it was 70-30, still in Java it was 70% of the total investment. Now that has changed, 53% is outside of Java, more in Java,” Jokowi said. (p/das)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.detik.com/infrastruktur/d-6590440/jokowi-pamer-habiskan-rp-3309-t-buat-bangun-infrastruktur-apa-hasilnya

