Paul Ryan says he won’t attend RNC if Trump is nominated in 2024





Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said he would not attend the Republican National Conference (RNC) if former President Trump wins the party’s presidential nomination in 2024.

In an interview with WISN-TV, Ryan said he would only attend the RNC, which will be held in Ryan’s home state of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, if someone other than Trump is nominated.

“It depends on who the candidate is. I’ll be there if it’s someone not named Trump,” he told WISN-TV on Saturday, adding that he would even skip the event if it was in his home country. origin.

“I’m not interested in participating in that, no. Even in Wisconsin,” he added.

Ryan announced the results nominating Trump as the Republican nominee in 2016, when he was chairman of the RNC convention.

Ryan, former running mate for the current senator. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) also said Saturday he doesn’t think Trump will be the nominee in 2024.

“The reason I don’t think he will be our candidate is because now we are going to lose with him,” he said. “He cost us the House in 18, he lost the White House in 20, he cost us the Senate in 20, he cost us the Senate again in 2022, and he probably cost us a good dozen seats in the House in 2022. This is a lesson we need not repeat.

Ryan declined to endorse any of the other potential candidates, but said he believed Republicans could win back the White House with a non-Trump nominee.

Trump ripped Ryan in a social media post on Sunday.

Brittney Griner and wife receive standing ovation at NAACP awards Youngkin says Biden should go to Ohio instead of Virginia to talk health care

“Paul Ryan is a loser, Mitt Romney could have won without him. I won twice, did much better the second time and had 233 wins out of 253 mid-term races. Paul Ryan is destroying Fox and couldn’t get himself elected as a dogcatcher in the Republican Party! he posted.

Since leaving Congress in 2019, Ryan has consistently criticized Trump, while serving on the board of directors of parent company Fox News and as vice chairman of Teneo, a public relations consultancy and CEO.

In October, Ryan said “Trump’s ineligibility will be palpable” ahead of the 2024 presidential election, predicting Republicans would choose another candidate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/3875126-paul-ryan-says-he-wont-attend-rnc-if-trump-nominated-in-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos