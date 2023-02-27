Understanding the economic crisis in Pakistan





In today’s Finshots we see what is wrong with Pakistan’s economy

The story

Pakistan is in a torrid mess.

The country has almost nothing left in its foreign exchange reserves. Only 3 billion dollars which will cover less than 3 weeks of imports. Its inflation exploded to more than 24%. The Pakistani rupee is in freefall and has fallen 32% against the US dollar in the past 12 months.

Things look pretty dire for our neighbor.

And it’s not a problem that crept in out of the blue. It’s a lot of little things that add up over the years. Some of them are due to political greed and madness.

For example, let’s go back a few years before 2018. The ruling party then artificially maintained the value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar. Before the election, they wanted to inflate their chests and pretend that the economy was stable. But they actually spent $7 billion on this effort. And hard currency has proven to be a plague.

You see, when a currency is strong, trading partners think twice about buying your goods and services. Because they might feel like they’re spending too much money. The value they are able to derive from their money drops. And that hurts your exports.

On the other hand, imports could increase. Simply because the same amount of money can buy the same amount of stuff year after year. The import of products is not affected by inflation. Thus, foreign products are easily accessible. And national alternatives are hurt.

This situation caused exports to suffer and imports to increase. From 2015 to 2018, exports fell from 10.60% to 8.50% of GDP. And on the other hand, imports have gone from 17% to 19% of GDP.

And more recently, there was a political decision regarding oil.

See, as oil prices soared in 2022, the rest of the world increased gasoline prices for their citizens. And even the Pakistani authorities have recommended raising gasoline prices. But Imran Khan decided he would cut oil prices instead. He wanted to appease voters. But it was very expensive a subsidy of 250 billion Pakistani rupees. It was money that Pakistan did not have.

Even economic policies meant to help the country have not had the desired effect,

Such as the Chinas Belt Road Initiative program. It has lent money to countries like Pakistan to build ports and infrastructure. And Pakistan has also joined the program. He felt it was a great way to improve his infrastructure. So he ended up borrowing over $30 billion. But Pakistan didn’t really benefit because China brought in its own labor and materials. This did not help develop the local economy.

In 2019, the United States even issued a warning to Pakistan. They said the loans came with a lot of strings attached. And that Pakistan would bear the brunt of it in about 4 years, when repayment would be due.

And the final nail in the coffin was a natural disaster.

In mid-2022, the country was ravaged by floods. The crops were destroyed. Take for example cotton. Pakistan is the world’s fourth largest supplier of cotton and textiles contribute almost 60% of its exports. Without cotton, the textile industry which employed 10 million people came to an abrupt halt. Export earnings have been hit hard.

But it has also harmed ordinary agriculture. In some areas, it has completely wiped out wheat which was part of the staple diet of Pakistanis. The country had to import food products for which it was otherwise almost self-sufficient. And it also hurt the economy. Foreign exchange reserves were depleted and the deficit soared.

Even the actions of the Pakistani people are not helping their cause either.

For example, the rich still import luxury cars. In the 6 months to January, Pakistan paid $1.2 billion for these imports. While he had absolutely nothing in his forex coffers.

There was also the issue of remittances from Pakistanis living in the Middle East and elsewhere. Generally, these starters are a saving grace in times of stress. When the local currency depreciates, people tend to send a lot more money home. For example, when they send $1, they receive 250 Pakistani rupees instead of just 200 Pakistani rupees. And these entries are added to the foreign exchange reserves of the country. For Pakistan, these remittances contribute 8.5% of the economy.

But in December 2022, inflows actually fell to a 31-month low!!!

Why is that, you ask?

Well, people didn’t care about the economy. Or rather they didn’t think about the economy. They wanted to get their money’s worth. And as formal channels like money transfer agencies and banks have taken over, people have turned to the underground market or the hawala network to initiate transfers. Pakistan lost and could not build up its foreign exchange reserves.

So yes, the situation is only getting worse. And unless Paksitan finds a magic bullet to increase income and reduce expenses, getting out of trouble is difficult. And the only way out is to keep borrowing more and more money. From the big daddy of bailouts, the IMF.

Now, IMF loans also come with strings attached. And in the case of Pakistan, there are many channels. Because since 1950, Pakistan has turned to this organization at least 23 times to obtain funding. Reinvigorate its faltering economy. But it has never been so successful. It’s just that the IMF is cautious. Apparently, they had even asked Pakistan to set up an anti-corruption body to dig into government corruption if they wanted the loan.

Today, Pakistan is doing all it can to fulfill IMF conditions. Last week, they even created a mini-budget to convince the IMF that it really wanted to get its house in order. He proposed raising the GST. This will make everything including ghee, tobacco products and fuel expensive. It will hurt ordinary people more. But Pakistan’s hands are tied. He does not have a choice. And it might even create more turmoil.

Troubles that even India will worry about. Because a failed state could mean bad news for all neighbors, including us.

Until then, we’ll just have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Till next time

