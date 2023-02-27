Paul Ryan says he won’t attend RNC in 24 if Trump is GOP WH nominee





Paul Ryan has said he would not attend the RNC in 2024 if Donald Trump was the party’s presidential candidate. Ryan told WISN-TV that the convention being held in his home country did not affect his decision. The ex-president spoke about Trump’s poor reputation with suburban voters as he pushed for a new candidate. Loading Something is loading.

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a recent interview that he would not attend the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee if former President Donald Trump wins the party’s nomination.

Ryan, who represented a congressional district rooted in southeastern Wisconsin from 1999 to 2019 and was a speaker from 2015 to 2019, worked with Trump to push through the drafted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. by Republicans in 2017.

But since leaving office, Ryan has strongly opposed Trump’s desire to return to the Oval Office, having become convinced that the former president cannot win the Republican Party presidency in a general election.

While speaking with WISN-TV, a Milwaukee-area ABC affiliate, Ryan said he would attend the convention if the GOP chooses a new candidate to become the party’s flag bearer.

“It depends on who the candidate is. I’ll be here if it’s someone not named Trump,” the former lawmaker said.

When Ryan was asked if he would walk away from a convention with Trump as a candidate, even if the event was held in his home country, he remained firm in his position.

“I’m not interested in participating in that, no. Even in Wisconsin,” he said.

In the 2022 book, “Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission,” written by journalist Mark Leibovich, Ryan revealed he was “very comfortable” with the decisions he made. had taken regarding Trump while he was still in office.

The former speaker dismissed critics who wanted him to be more vocal in rebuking Trump’s behavior, something most Republican lawmakers generally avoided during the then president’s tenure.

Ryan questioned whether some people would have preferred him to sue Trump whenever the then-president made a controversial comment.

“I think some people would like me to start a civil war in our party and get nothing,” Ryan told Leibovich.

During an October 2022 interview on the Fox Business Network, Ryan reiterated his opposition to a third Trump campaign for the White House.

“I think anybody who’s not called Trump, I think, is so much more likely to win the White House for us. We know we’re so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he’s not popular with suburban voters who we’re ‘gonna want to win,” he said at the time.

Ryan further amplified his message last week, calling Trump a “proven loser” during an interview with The Washington Post.

“I guess in some places we’re just going to keep taking losses until we learn the lesson,” the former president told the newspaper. “Hopefully for the presidency we learn the lesson in time for 2024.”

While Trump narrowly won Wisconsin over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016, current President Joe Biden returned the state to the Democratic column in 2020.

However, Biden only won Wisconsin by about 20,000 out of nearly 3.3 million votes cast, and the swing state is again expected to be one of the most contested election prizes next year.

