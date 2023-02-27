Pooran (145 nays), Simmons (115 nays) gave Central Sports control against the Comets





Sports Jonathan Ramnanansingh 24 hours ago Keagan Simmons –

Central Sports openers Kamil Pooran (145 not knocked out) and Keagan Simmons (115 not knocked out) built a stellar unbroken partnership of 277 runs without a loss at the stumps on day one of their third Premiership I clash against Comets Sports Club at Invaders Ground at Felicity on Saturday.

It came in a cheeky response to the Comets’ shaky first set of 147 strokes in total, from 47.2 overs, courtesy of an impressive 6/41 spell from Central Sports and Red Force spinner Imran Khan.

Pooran and Simmons did light target work and led their side to a solid 130-run lead, with ten wickets in hand and one game day remaining on Sunday.

Batting first, Comets fly-half Shatrughan Rambaran (29) got off to a good start but the club lost their first four wickets in quick succession and were reeling at 39/4.

Mid-order batsmen Sanjeve Gooljar (26), Kevin Ragbir (25) and Nadim Mohammed (24) strengthened their innings but could only muster 147 as the remaining batsmen dropped for short runs.

Khan was the chief destroyer while pacer Marlon Richards, who scalped both open batsmen, finished on 2/21.

In turn at the crease, Pooran and Simmons held a batting clinic with the Comets’ bowling offense. Poorans 145 paces out took out 128 balls and involved seven sixes and 11 fours while Simmons fired 115 paces out of 134 balls, which included three sixes and ten fours.

The pair have remained firm in the middle for less than four hours and hope to extend their bold partnership when play resumes on Sunday.

In other matches, Queens Park Cricket Club (QPCC) closed the first day of play on 122/2, responding to PowerGen Penal Sports Clubs 247 all out.

At Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain, the defending PowerGen champion was trailed by fly-half Cephas Coopers, a brilliant 83-point shot. He was ably assisted at bat by Daniel Williams (44), Uthman Muhammad (36) and Evin Lewis (31).

Bowling for QPCC, spinner Sunil Narine showed good form with the ball catching 5/56, alongside fellow craftsmen Jon Russ Jagessar (3/37) and Bryan Charles (2/61).

QPCC, in response, lost fly-half Tion Webster (38) and Jeremy Solozano (34) but are in a comfortable position with Isaiah Rajah (43 not out) and in-form Kirstan Kallicaharan, who has yet to make it, in the middle .

At Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, local team Preysal Sports Club completed the first days of play on 110/3, chasing QPCC II 221.

And at Barrackpore, Yannic Ottley (100 not knocked out) shattered a century unbeaten to lead Clarke Road United to 367 in their opening run. Nicholas Sookdeosingh (74), Joshua James (58) and Samuel Roopnarine (50) also dominated with the bat.

At the end of the game, Victoria United was down at 78/7.

Matches continue from 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

