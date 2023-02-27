China doubts its ability to invade Taiwan

US intelligence shows that Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered his country’s military to be ready by 2027″ to invade Taiwan, although he may currently have doubts about his ability to do so given the current situation. Russia’s experience in its war with Ukraine, CIA Director William Burns said.

Burns, in a television interview broadcast on Sunday, stressed that the United States must take Xi’s desire to ultimately control Taiwan very seriously even if military conflict is not inevitable.





We know, as it has been made public, that President Xi has ordered the PLA, China’s military leadership, to be ready by 2027 to invade Taiwan, but that doesn’t mean he has decided to invade in 2027 or any other year as well, Burns told Face the Nation on CBS.

I think our judgment is at least that President Xi and his military leaders have doubts today about their ability to accomplish this invasion, he said.

Taiwan and China separated in 1949 after a civil war that ended with the Communist Party ruling the mainland. The self-governing island acts as a sovereign nation but is not recognized by the United Nations or any major country. In 1979, President Jimmy Carter officially recognized the Beijing government and severed nation-to-nation ties with Taiwan. In response, Congress passed the Taiwan Relations Act, creating a benchmark for an ongoing relationship.

Taiwan has received numerous displays of official US support for island democracy in the face of growing shows of force from Beijing, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory. President Joe Biden has said US forces will defend Taiwan if China tries to invade. The White House says US policy hasn’t changed, making it clear that Washington wants to see Taiwan’s status resolved peacefully. It does not say whether US forces could be sent in response to a Chinese attack.

In Sunday’s interview, Burns said US and European allies’ support for Ukraine in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of that country could have a potential chilling effect on Chinese officials for the moment, but said the risks of a possible attack on Taiwan will only increase. stronger.

I think, as they looked at Putin’s experience in Ukraine, that probably reinforced some of those doubts, Burns said. “So all I would say is I think the risks of, you know, potential use of force probably increase as you go through this decade and beyond, into the following decade as well.

So that’s obviously something that we’re watching very, very carefully, he said.