Sunak Reveals New NI Protocol Agreement





Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks on outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain February 22, 2023. [Photo/Agencies]

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is reportedly close to striking a new Brexit deal with the European Union that aims to resolve tensions over issues surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol. Cabinet ministers were due to hold a conference call over the terms of a deal, according to The Times newspaper, and MPs were told to go to the House of Commons on Monday, amid reports that a pact was at the stage of “presentation” after Sunak spoke on Friday with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. On Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told Sky News the government was “close to reaching a deal”. He said he hoped for a deal in “days not weeks”. After the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016, one of the main sticking points in the Brexit negotiations was how trade would be handled with Northern Ireland, which is politically part of the UK but geographically on the island of Ireland. The protocol solved this problem and Northern Ireland effectively remains in the EU’s customs union and single market for goods. But since the protocol came into force, the UK government and Northern Ireland Unionist political parties, which support Brexit, have expressed serious reservations about the arrangement. Britain is mired in a two-year standoff with the EU over the protocol, and negotiations only resumed four months ago. The two sides seek an agreement that avoids a hard border on the island, in order to protect the Good Friday Agreement and avoid a return to violent conflict known as The Troubles. The Guardian newspaper reported that Sunak’s new deal is tentatively named the Windsor deal and would revamp post-Brexit deals in Northern Ireland. Critics, led by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, say Sunak’s deal would still give the EU some sovereignty over Northern Ireland, and last week Johnson suggested he would not back it maybe not. While still leader last year, Johnson proposed the controversial Northern Ireland Bill, which would unilaterally override parts of the Brexit treaty. Debate on this bill has been suspended amid ongoing discussions on the EUUK protocol. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Sunak said the deal he is about to accept is not a threat to Brexit but is about “making sure Brexit works in all parts of the world”. United Kingdom”.

