Digital India is now visible everywhere; E-Sanjeevani becomes lifeline app for common man: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the power of digital India is now visible everywhere and applications such as E-Sanjeevani are becoming life-saving applications for the common man of the country, the middle class and people living in the hilly regions. . In our rapidly changing country, the power of Digital India can be seen in every corner. Different apps play an important role in bringing the power of Digital India to every home. There is such an app, E-Sanjeevani. Through this teleconsultation application, that is, while sitting far away, by video conference, you can consult a doctor about your illness, he said in his 98th episode of Mann ki Baat. So far, the number of tele-consultants using this application has exceeded 10 crores, which is a great achievement, he mentioned, adding that it is a living example of how Indians have made technology a part of their lives. The country has seen that in the times of Corona, the E-Sanjeevani app has turned out to be a great boon to the people, Modi said. UPI Power

You also know the power of Indias UPI (unified payment interface). Many countries of the world are attracted to her. Just a few days ago, UPI-Pay Now Link was launched between India and Singapore. Today, Singaporeans and Indians transfer money from their mobile phones the same way they do in their respective countries, he said. Modi said he was happy that people have started to take advantage of it. Be it Indias E-Sanjeevani app or UPI, these have proven to be very helpful in increasing the ease of living. He added that through apps like E-Sanjeevani, people can also save time and money, and through the advice they receive, medicines can also be used better. Talking about another campaign, Modi said that Waste to Wealth is also an important dimension of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. We should all commit to replacing plastic bags with cloth bags. You will see how much satisfaction your resolution will give you, and also inspire others, he added. SHARE Copy link

Posted on February 26, 2023

