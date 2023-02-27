President Joko Widodo talks about honorary staff, the Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform will issue the best option





JAKARTA, VICTORY NEWS – President Joko Widodo is very attentive to the fate of honorary or temporary workers in Indonesia. For this reason, President Joko Widodo has ordered the Ministry of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform (Kemenpan RB) to immediately resolve issues regarding non-ASN workers or honorary employees. . Responding to President Joko Widodo’s order, PANRB Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas said a number of alternative options were currently being discussed with DPR, DPD and local government associations at all levels, from governors to regents/mayors. Also Read: Don’t Be Nervous, NTT Governor Struggles To Retain NTT Honorary Staff “President Jokowi hopes that there is a way or the best option for the issue of temporary workers,” the Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform told the media team, as menpan’s winnernews.id reported. .go.id, Monday (2/27/2023). He admitted that in 2018, the remaining honorary workers were only about 444,687 people, called category II/THK 2 honorary workers. This number needed to be finalized. Because, since 2018, all administrations have been prohibited from hiring staff outside ASN and have a maximum period of 5 years to complete their system, until November 2023. Also Read: Kupang to Hansisi Road Opened, Four Ferry Routes in NTT Closed Due to Bad Weather However, with varying dynamics and service needs, the appointment of non-ASN agents is still ongoing. “On the other hand, it is undeniable, temporary workers are very useful to the government in the administration of public services, including the education and health sectors,” Anas said. So far, based on the data validation of the latest number of non-ASN workers, the total has reached 2.3 million as the basic data for honorary staff. Read also: Ngada NTT men drowned while bathing in the estuary, found dead, here is the timeline! However, of this number, only 1.8 million were submitted with an Absolute Accountability Letter (SPTJM) from their staffing supervisor, including the regional manager. “Currently, the Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform has met with Apkasi (Indonesian District Government Association), Apeksi (Indonesian Municipal Government Association) and APPSI (Indonesian Provincial Government Association) to find the best option to structure non- ASN staff. So the central government doesn’t want to do it alone, but we hear the voice of the region as one of the biggest users of non-ASN workers,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.victorynews.id/nasional/3317756843/presiden-joko-widodo-angkat-bicara-soal-tenaga-honorer-kemenpan-rb-bakal-keluarkan-opsi-terbaik The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos