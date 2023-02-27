Trump lawyers say Georgia election probe compromised – Rolling Stone





Lawyers representing former President Donald Trump have claimed Georgia’s investigation into his attempts to nullify the 2020 election has been ‘compromised’ and any resulting indictments are likely to be ‘flawed’ due to recent remarks made by a member of the special grand jury. in the case.

“We absolutely do not believe that our client has done anything wrong, and if any indictments are to be issued, they are wrongful indictments. We will absolutely fight tooth and nail,” the statement said. Trump attorney Jennifer Little in an interview with Robert Costa that aired Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation. The former president is under investigation for trying to pressure the Georgian secretary of state for at the time, Brad Raffensperger, to “find” votes for Trump after the 2020 election was over.

Defense attorneys for former Pres. Trump says they will fight “tooth and nail” if District Attorney Willis charges Trump in the Fulton Co., Georgia investigation:

“If any indictments were to be issued, they are wrong indictments,” Jennifer Little told @costarports. pic.twitter.com/lr7NnsMSss

— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 26, 2023

The lawyers pointed to recent comments in several media outlets by Grand Jury Special Inquiry Chairperson Emily Kohrs, who suggested that Trump and a dozen of his allies had been recommended for indictment. A special grand jury can only recommend indictments, but its recommendations can lead to a criminal grand jury, which could issue indictments. So far, Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis has not decided whether to indict Trump.

Attorney Drew Findling, who is also on Trump’s defense team, said the team has “lost faith 100% in this process” and believes the process “has been compromised.” Kohrs’ remarks, according to Findling, “made us realize that every suspicion we had about this dubious process was actually real.”

Costas noted, however, that at the time Kohrs spoke to the media, the grand jury process was complete and she had not broken any rules. Findling responded that when Kohrs used the word “we” in his remarks about the process, he thinks it indicates “that they lost sight of maintaining the separation between prosecutors and grand jury members.”

“When the foreman uses the word ‘we’, it lets you know there was a relationship there,” the attorney said (although it seems plausible that Kohrs’ ‘we’ refers to herself and the other members of the grand jury).

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who oversaw the special grand jury, said the jurors could not publicly discuss the deliberations, but they could talk about the final report released by the grand jury. “What the witnesses said, what you put in your report, that’s not off limits,” McBurney told CNN.

Legal experts also said Korhs’ comments are unlikely to affect the prosecution. “Emily Kohrs’ continuation of her fifteen minutes probably won’t save anyone charged and convicted from serving their sentence of years,” MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin tweeted. Tendency

Former federal prosecutor Amy Lee Copeland also doubted Kohrs’ interviews would interfere with prosecutors, though her comments could be embarrassing for them. “Is it a puzzle that immobilizes the machine? It’s not. It’s just one of the many frustrations that come with practicing law,” Copeland told the AP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-attorneys-georgia-investigation-compromised-1234687071/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos