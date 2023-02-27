Turkish football fans challenge Erdogan over earthquake response DW 27/02/2023





Fans of Turkish football club Besiktas have called on the Turkish government to resign following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people there and in Syria. “The government resigns!” sounded in the stadium during the Sunday evening match between the Istanbul club and Antalyaspor. Before kick-off, the club paid tribute to the victims of the earthquakes and fans threw thousands of toys and scarves onto the pitch in a show of support for children affected by the disaster. But the protest chants showed lingering anger at the Turkish government’s response to the natural disaster. Fans of Turkish football club Besiktas have called on the Turkish government to resign following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 44,000 people in the country. “The government resigns!” rang out in the stadium during Sunday night’s game against Antalyaspor. Before kick-off, the club paid tribute to the victims of the earthquakes and fans threw thousands of soft toys onto the pitch in a show of support for children affected by the disaster. But protest chants showed lingering anger at President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government’s response to the quake. In response to the chants at the game, Devlet Bahceli, the leader of the Erdogan-aligned MHP party, canceled his Besiktas membership. Fans of another big club based in Istanbul, Fenerbahce, shouted similar slogans on Saturday night during a game against Konyaspor. “Twenty years of lies and cheating, resign,” chanted Fenerbahçe supporters during the game and “The government resigns!” Erdogan refuted criticism of earthquake response Earlier this month, Erdogan acknowledged “gaps” in his country’s response to the disaster. But he also lambasted ‘provocateurs’ who criticized the rescue efforts, adding: “Of course there are loopholes. The conditions are clear. It is not possible to be ready for a disaster like this- this”. Opponents accused Erdogan of not having prepared the country sufficiently for such an earthquake and of having neglected the supervision of constructions. Investigations have been launched against more than 600 people in relation to buildings that have collapsed. On Saturday, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said 184 of the 612 suspects had been jailed pending trial. Those detained include construction contractors and building owners or managers. Parliamentary and presidential elections are scheduled for May 14. EU aid to earthquake survivors arrives in Syria To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video lo/si (AP, AFP, dpa)

