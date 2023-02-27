Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga airport and launch development projects in electoral ward Karnataka today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to make his fifth visit to Karnataka to inaugurate Shivamogga airport and launch development projects today (Monday).



shivamogga ,

The airport’s passenger terminal is shaped like a lotus and can accommodate 300 passengers per hour. (Photo: India Today)

By India Today News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Shivamogga Airport and lay the groundwork for various development projects in Belagavi today (Monday). This will be the Prime Minister’s fifth visit to Karnataka this year. Prime Minister Modi will take a tour and inspect Shivamogga district airport in Karnataka on Monday. The inauguration and laying of the first stone of multiple projects in the district are also part of the program, reports PTI. The new airport was built at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. Its passenger terminal is shaped like a lotus and can accommodate 300 passengers per hour. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stones for two railway projects, the new Shikaripura Ranebennur railway line and the Koteganguru railway coach depot, during his visit to Karnataka today. The new ShivamoggaShikaripuraRanebennur railway line will be constructed at a cost of Rs 990 crore and will provide better connectivity to the Malnad region with the Bengaluru-Mumbai main line. The Koteganguru rail coach depot in Shivamogga town will be developed at a cost of over Rs 100 crore to help start new trains from Shivamogga and decongest maintenance facilities in Bengaluru and Mysuru. During his visit to Karnataka today, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for several road development projects worth over Rs 215 crore. Some of the development projects include construction of a new bypass road for Shikaripura town connecting Byndur Ranebennur, widening of NH-169A from Megaravalli to Agumbe, and construction of a new bridge in Bharathipura at Teerthahalli Taluk. Further, PM Modi will release the 13th installment of around Rs 16,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through direct transfer of benefits to more than eight crore beneficiaries in Belagavi. It will also launch the railway line doubling project between Londa-Belagavi worth Rs 930 crores. The project will improve the line capacity along the busy Mumbai-Pune-Hubballi-Bengaluru railway line, leading to the promotion of trade, commerce and economic activities in the region, PTI reported. Top BJP leader BS Yediyurappa hailed Prime Minister Modis’ decision to inaugurate Shivamogga airport and called it a historic day. This is a historic day for us. We didn’t expect Modi to place so much emphasis on Karnataka. It will be useful to the whole state. It will be helpful for anyone who wants to invest in Karnataka, Yediyurappa said. Karnataka General Assembly elections are scheduled for April-May. (With contributions from PTI) Edited by: Manisha Pandey Posted on: February 27, 2023

