President Joko Widodo receives community representatives who have not received compensation for toll construction profits





Beritasenator.com. While visiting the venue for the inauguration of the Semarang-Demak toll road at Sayung Toll Gate, Demak Regency on Saturday, February 25, 2023, President Joko Widodo saw a number community groups unfurled banners that read their aspirations. In response to this community action, the President asked the President’s Deputy Adjutant Kompol Syarif Muhammad Fitriansyah to invite representatives of the community group to the dialogue. Also Read: Police Explore APA’s Role in Mario’s David Abuse Case “Invite three representatives later,” the president told Syarif at the time. After the inauguration, the President also met with representatives of the community who conveyed these aspirations to him. During the meeting, community representatives raised with President Jokowi the problem of paying compensation for their affected lands. In a separate statement, Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning/National Land Agency (ATR/BPN) Hadi Tjahjanto explained that the government would follow up on the matter immediately. President Jokowi also ordered relevant ministries to immediately resolve the matter. “While it can be completed in the near future, it won’t last forever. The President has directed me and the Secretary of State to immediately resolve this issue. Don’t let the community lose by waiting,” Hadi said. Additionally, Hadi explained that the local BPN would oversee and assist the community in the disbursement process. Hadi is also aiming that this week the issue can be resolved. Also Read: Female Vlogger Recording Vlogs on Sunroof of Car While Crossing Suramadu Bridge “This week, I think it is over. Previously, I also summoned the head of the BPN to monitor him, accompany him to court and then immediately hand over the money to him,” he continued. Meanwhile, the community representative who met the President, Fathoni, said he was grateful for his meeting with President Jokowi today. According to him, thanks to this meeting, the problems that were felt by the community found a ray of hope. “With comehis (arrival) Mr President, this is a solution for us. Earlier, the president promised that, God willing, it will be over, there will be no problems,” Fathoni said.

