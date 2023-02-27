Could the words of the grand jurors’ foremen be charged?





ATLANTA — Almost as soon as the chairman of the special grand jury in the Georgia election interference investigation was made public this week, speculation began about whether his unusually candid revelations could jeopardize any eventual prosecution of the former President Donald Trump or others.

Emily Kohrs spoke for the first time in an interview published Tuesday by The Associated Press, a story that was followed by interviews in other print and television outlets. In a detailed commentary, she described some of what happened behind the closed doors of the jury room – how witnesses behaved, how prosecutors interacted with them, how some invoked their constitutional right to not answer some questions.

Trump’s attorneys say the revelations offered by Kohrs shattered the credibility of the entire grand jury special investigation. People hoping to see the former president charged are worrying on social media that Kohrs may have filed a lawsuit against the former president. But experts said while Kohrs’ chatter in news interviews likely aggravated Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading the investigation, they were not legally prejudicial.

Willis “probably wishes this woman hadn’t done the world tour that she did,” said Amy Lee Copeland, a former federal prosecutor and Georgia criminal defense attorney who is not involved in the case. “But is it a headache that stops the machine? It’s not. It’s just one of the many frustrations that come with practicing law.”

Trump’s attorneys in Georgia, however, skip the talks.

Drew Findling and Jennifer Little, who represent Trump in the Fulton County case, said they were concerned about the panel’s proceedings from the start, but kept quiet out of respect for the grand jury process. After the Kohrs interviews, they felt compelled to speak out.

“The end product is that the reliability of everything that happened there is completely tainted and called into question,” Findling said. But he also said he was not attacking “a 30-year-old foreman”.

“She is the product of a circus disguised as a special grand jury,” he said.

Findling and Little had not filed any challenges in the case Thursday, but said they were “committed” to Trump’s innocence and were keeping their options open.

“We consider everything and anything to look after the interests of our client,” he said.

The special grand jury was assembled at the request of Willis, who is investigating whether Trump and his Republican allies committed crimes as they tried to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state to Democrat Joe Biden. The panel did not have the power to indict, but instead offered recommendations to Willis, a Democrat, who will ultimately decide whether to seek indictments from a regular grand jury.

Willis’ office declined to comment on Kohrs’ media appearances, except to say they were unaware in advance that she was planning to give interviews. Spokesman Jeff DiSantis also declined to comment on statements from Trump’s lawyers on Thursday.

Lawyers for the former president expressed concern that the special grand jury had been allowed to watch and read media coverage of the case and was aware of some witnesses’ efforts not to testify. Kohrs said prosecutors told jurors they could read and watch the news, but urged them to keep an open mind.

Kohrs also shared many anecdotes from the procedure that she found amusing and very expressive in TV interviews, sometimes laughing or pulling faces.

“It’s not a joke,” Findling said. “It’s not about laughs. It’s not about smiles.”

Findling and Little said the district attorney’s office, which advised the special grand jury, should have educated the grand jurors better about the solemnity of the process and the rules and limitations.

“That tone and rhetoric starts from the top down, and that was defined by the district attorney’s office,” Little said.

Trump himself criticized the process in a post on his social media network on Wednesday, calling the Georgia investigation “ridiculous, a strictly political continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time.” He expressed dismay at Kohrs “going around and doing a media tour revealing, incredibly, the inner workings and thoughts of the Grand Jury”.

Although Kohrs did not publicly name anyone the special grand jury recommended for possible indictment, Trump’s attorneys said she appeared to implicate him in response to questions.

They also said the judge overseeing the special grand jury could have ordered or strongly suggested that the grand jurors not speak publicly until the panel’s full final report is made public. Several parts of the report were released last week, but Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said any sections recommending specific charges for specific people would remain secret for the time being.

During a hearing last month, a lawyer for a media coalition, including the AP, called for the full report to be released immediately.

In the federal system, grand jurors are prohibited from talking about what witnesses say or anything that happens in the room. But Georgia’s special grand jury oath only says they can’t talk about their deliberations.

The special grand jury was disbanded on January 9, and Judge McBurney told the AP he then met with grand jurors to discuss the state of affairs. He said he provided them with the “rules of the road” of what they were legally allowed and not allowed to discuss publicly.

He said they could discuss what the witnesses had said and what was in the report, but they could not talk about the proceedings because that was what their oath said.

Trump’s attorney Little said she believes some of the topics Kohrs discussed in the interviews were actually part of the deliberations, including when she talked about the credibility of certain witnesses, decisions to recommend multiple acts charges and why the grand jurors did not seek to bring Trump in. bear witness.

Copeland, the former federal prosecutor and criminal defense attorney, noted that Kohrs was cautious — consulting a notebook where she had written the judge’s instructions before answering some questions — and did not describe the discussion and debate. that led to the results of the special grand jury. .

“I wish she hadn’t really talked about anything,” Copeland added. “But she’s not talking about the deliberations. She’s not talking about the votes. She’s just talking about other things that happened in the grand jury session.”

University of Georgia law professor emeritus Ron Carlson said if Kohrs revealed the names of anyone the special grand jury recommended charges for, it’s possible those people could try to use him. as grounds for dismissing an indictment. But he was not optimistic about the chances of success.

“I think any type of motion to dismiss an indictment based on his comments would have an uphill battle,” Carlson said.

