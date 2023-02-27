The White House is silent after former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson exclaimed f*** Americans

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email

The White House had nothing to say on Sunday morning after former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was caught making a rude and dismissive remark about the United States during talks.

The former Prime Minister was speaking with his former Lord Chancellor Sir Robert Buckland when he made the remark in response to the suggestion that Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was seeking to resolve issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol in order to smooth relations. with the White House.

According to a witness, Mr Johnson said the phrase f*** Americans in response to the idea.

Robert and Boris were discussing the protocol and Robert said: “It’s vital that you support it Boris, it’s a good result and with the US state visit coming up and the need to get a trade deal with them, it’s will help to stay on the side of the Americans”. Boris said f*** Americans! said the witness of the exchange.

The Independent contacted the White House for comment on Sunday morning, but did not receive an immediate response regarding the remark itself or the idea that US-UK relations needed to be smoothed.

The special relationship between the two powers showed signs of strain during the tenure of Mr Sunaks’ short-lived predecessor, Liz Truss, who resigned after just 44 days as PM chair. Ms Truss’s plan to cut taxes was strongly criticized as a mistake in a rare stark assessment of British politics by President Joe Biden last year; its economic chief was to be sacked and the plan largely cancelled.

Mr Biden has not undertaken a state visit to the UK since taking office in 2021; plans for that to change, however, are said to be underway as some reports have indicated the Irish-born US president may visit the UK and Ireland to mark the anniversary of the signing of the Friday deal saint later this year.

The president has made no secret of his love for his Irish ancestry over the years, and even snubbed a BBC reporter (as a joke) in 2020 when asked for a comment, replying instead: The BBC ? I am Irish!

The publication of Mr Johnson’s comments has already caused widespread consternation within the Conservative Party, even with no response from the White House, State Department or US lawmakers. A senior Conservative official, a former cabinet minister, said The Independent:Once you say f*** business and f*** Americans, you better stop being conservative and fuck off.

Americans will obviously be offended by this. This will put his reputation in the US in a tailspin in the same way as in the UK, the source added.

Some have speculated that Mr Johnson, who was born in New York but renounced his US citizenship in 2017, hopes to embark on a speaking tour to conservative audiences in the US, a future prospect that would clearly be endangered by remarks like this. Although it’s far from the first time he’s made remarks that caused a stir in America: in 2016, he was accused of racism after he said in an article that then-President Barack Obama, harbored anti-British sentiment due to his part-Kenyan ancestry; notably, this happened after Mr. Obama was invited to address the House of Commons.

A former Conservative foreign minister, Malcolm Rifkind, said The Independent that he hopes both sides ignore the outburst of former prime ministers.

As Johnson was to the significant degree the cause of the problem by signing the [Northern Ireland] protocol, I think he is the last person who should try to damage what seems to be the rather impressive efforts to obtain an alternative. It is unfortunate that he seems to behave negatively towards Rishi Sunak’s efforts, he said.

Capitol Hill lawmakers did not immediately react to comments from former PMs on Sunday. A number of prominent members of Congress have Irish ancestry and actively supported the Good Friday Agreement. As recently as 2021, a resolution supporting the deal and the continuation of the peace process passed by unanimous consent in the bitterly divided US Senate.

Mr Johnson resigned as wave after wave of resignations rocked his Cabinet last year; the former prime minister was engulfed in a number of scandals in his final days, including the appointment of Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip when he knew Mr Pincher was facing allegations of sexual assault.

Some reports in December said Mr Bidens’ plans to visit the UK could be put on hold if issues surrounding the border with Ireland are not resolved in the coming days; the UK’s decision to leave the European Union has left lawmakers in Parliament scrambling to decide how freight transport between Ireland and Northern Ireland will persist now that the two countries adhere to different regulatory standards, and amid fears of upsetting the terms of the Good Friday Agreement, which has brought peace to the region after 30 years of unrest. The original trade deal, dubbed the Northern Ireland Protocol, is now the subject of debate as UK lawmakers seek to streamline the flow of goods between the UK and Northern Ireland.

In September, the White House warned that any effort to roll back the Northern Ireland protocol altogether could hamper efforts between the US and UK to reach a trade deal.

There is no formal link on the US-UK trade negotiations and the Northern Ireland Protocol, as we have said, but efforts to cancel the Northern Ireland Protocol North would not create an enabling environment, and that’s basically where we are in the dialogue, White said House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the time.