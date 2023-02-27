Politics
The White House is silent after former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson exclaimed f*** Americans
The White House had nothing to say on Sunday morning after former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was caught making a rude and dismissive remark about the United States during talks.
The former Prime Minister was speaking with his former Lord Chancellor Sir Robert Buckland when he made the remark in response to the suggestion that Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was seeking to resolve issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol in order to smooth relations. with the White House.
According to a witness, Mr Johnson said the phrase f*** Americans in response to the idea.
Robert and Boris were discussing the protocol and Robert said: “It’s vital that you support it Boris, it’s a good result and with the US state visit coming up and the need to get a trade deal with them, it’s will help to stay on the side of the Americans”. Boris said f*** Americans! said the witness of the exchange.
The Independent contacted the White House for comment on Sunday morning, but did not receive an immediate response regarding the remark itself or the idea that US-UK relations needed to be smoothed.
The special relationship between the two powers showed signs of strain during the tenure of Mr Sunaks’ short-lived predecessor, Liz Truss, who resigned after just 44 days as PM chair. Ms Truss’s plan to cut taxes was strongly criticized as a mistake in a rare stark assessment of British politics by President Joe Biden last year; its economic chief was to be sacked and the plan largely cancelled.
Mr Biden has not undertaken a state visit to the UK since taking office in 2021; plans for that to change, however, are said to be underway as some reports have indicated the Irish-born US president may visit the UK and Ireland to mark the anniversary of the signing of the Friday deal saint later this year.
The president has made no secret of his love for his Irish ancestry over the years, and even snubbed a BBC reporter (as a joke) in 2020 when asked for a comment, replying instead: The BBC ? I am Irish!
The publication of Mr Johnson’s comments has already caused widespread consternation within the Conservative Party, even with no response from the White House, State Department or US lawmakers. A senior Conservative official, a former cabinet minister, said The Independent:Once you say f*** business and f*** Americans, you better stop being conservative and fuck off.
Americans will obviously be offended by this. This will put his reputation in the US in a tailspin in the same way as in the UK, the source added.
Some have speculated that Mr Johnson, who was born in New York but renounced his US citizenship in 2017, hopes to embark on a speaking tour to conservative audiences in the US, a future prospect that would clearly be endangered by remarks like this. Although it’s far from the first time he’s made remarks that caused a stir in America: in 2016, he was accused of racism after he said in an article that then-President Barack Obama, harbored anti-British sentiment due to his part-Kenyan ancestry; notably, this happened after Mr. Obama was invited to address the House of Commons.
A former Conservative foreign minister, Malcolm Rifkind, said The Independent that he hopes both sides ignore the outburst of former prime ministers.
As Johnson was to the significant degree the cause of the problem by signing the [Northern Ireland] protocol, I think he is the last person who should try to damage what seems to be the rather impressive efforts to obtain an alternative. It is unfortunate that he seems to behave negatively towards Rishi Sunak’s efforts, he said.
Capitol Hill lawmakers did not immediately react to comments from former PMs on Sunday. A number of prominent members of Congress have Irish ancestry and actively supported the Good Friday Agreement. As recently as 2021, a resolution supporting the deal and the continuation of the peace process passed by unanimous consent in the bitterly divided US Senate.
Mr Johnson resigned as wave after wave of resignations rocked his Cabinet last year; the former prime minister was engulfed in a number of scandals in his final days, including the appointment of Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip when he knew Mr Pincher was facing allegations of sexual assault.
Some reports in December said Mr Bidens’ plans to visit the UK could be put on hold if issues surrounding the border with Ireland are not resolved in the coming days; the UK’s decision to leave the European Union has left lawmakers in Parliament scrambling to decide how freight transport between Ireland and Northern Ireland will persist now that the two countries adhere to different regulatory standards, and amid fears of upsetting the terms of the Good Friday Agreement, which has brought peace to the region after 30 years of unrest. The original trade deal, dubbed the Northern Ireland Protocol, is now the subject of debate as UK lawmakers seek to streamline the flow of goods between the UK and Northern Ireland.
In September, the White House warned that any effort to roll back the Northern Ireland protocol altogether could hamper efforts between the US and UK to reach a trade deal.
There is no formal link on the US-UK trade negotiations and the Northern Ireland Protocol, as we have said, but efforts to cancel the Northern Ireland Protocol North would not create an enabling environment, and that’s basically where we are in the dialogue, White said House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the time.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/boris-johnson-americans-insult-biden-b2289956.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Zelenskyy wants to meet Xi Jinping to discuss peace talks
- PM Modi to disburse 13th installment of Rs 16,800cr under PM-KISAN
- Sustainability, technology and fashion come into play at AW23 event – Massachusetts Daily Collegian
- Google Cloud’s Role for Cell Network Providers
- Together, assemble! The cast of ‘Everything’ celebrates the triumph of SAG | Culture & Leisure
- Jokowi is worried about the increased savings of RI people, this rule applies!
- Subsidiary of Saudi real estate brand Dar Al Arkans to start trading on the London Stock Exchange
- So far, Trump’s rollback of regulations cannot be blamed on the Ohio train crash
- 10 things to do this week: Exploring Old Hollywood, enjoying a pasta bar, more | CU Boulder today
- Isle of Man cricket team sacked for record low score of 10 | Cricket news
- ChatGPT can create WhatsApp text replies, but should you really let AI control it?
- A woman from Wenatchee describes providing assistance in Turkey after the devastating earthquake