Sursingar, Karakattam and others: Arts and artists Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned in Mann ki Baat

In his speech at Mann ki Baat on Sunday February 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about several musical instruments and folk artists who he hopes will continue to inspire everyone at the grassroots to make the performing arts more popular.

He mentioned the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, which he said was awarded to emerging and talented artists in the field of music and performing arts. Artists, the prime minister said, breathed new life into these instruments, whose popularity was waning over time.

Here are some of the names the Prime Minister mentioned:

Sursingar and Joydeep Mukherjee

Modi mentioned the Sursingar, a stringed musical instrument that resembles the sarod, but is older and produces deeper notes. The instrument is made of wood and has a gourd attached to a hollow wooden handle with a metal fingerboard. The strings of the instrument, generally four in number and made of brass or bronze, are plucked with a metal pick.

The Sursingar can be played either by holding it vertically in front of the musician and supported by his left shoulder like the Veena, or by holding it parallel to the ground like the Sarod, or like the Sitar, which is held at an angle of 50-60 degrees on the ground. Sursingar (along with Rudra Veena and Surbahar) usually accompanies Dhrupad, the genre of Hindustani vocal music that has a low, deep, reflective tone.

With very few artisans now making the Sursingar, the instrument is rarely used in performance. Kolkata-based multi-instrumentalist Joydeep Mukherjee is credited with reviving the Sursingar, along with another lost string instrument, the Radhika Mohanaveena, named after its creator, Radhika Mohana Maitra. Mukherjee played both instruments at a concert in Delhi in March last year, according to media reports at the time.

Joydeep ji is among the young people awarded the Ustad Bismillah Khan Prize. It had become rare to hear tunes from this instrument since the late 1950s and 1960s. But Joydeep perseveres to make the Sursingar popular again, the Prime Minister said, according to the official English translation of his speech at Mann ki Baat .

Mandolin and Uppalapu Nagamani

The Prime Minister also mentioned the mandolin, another stringed instrument, usually with eight strings that are plucked with a pick, similar to a lute. The Mandolin is a medium sized instrument, smaller than the Veena, Sitar or Guitar, and was developed in Europe in the 18th century as an evolution of the ancient Mandora (Mandola).

According to Brittanica’s entry on the mandolin, the modern shape and proportions of the instruments were heavily influenced by its maker Pasquale Vinaccia of Naples (1806-82), and in the 20th century it was built in a family of sizes ranging from soprano to double bass. Well-known mandolin compositions include a concerto by Vivaldi, the serenade from Mozart’s opera Don Giovanni and parts of Stravinsky’s ballet Agon.

The mandolin has long been part of Indian film music tradition, having been used by several great composers including Shankar Jaikishan, Ilaiyaraja and AR Rahman. Hits like Tujhe dekha to ye jaana sanam (Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge), Tum bin jaaun kahaan (Pyar ka Mausam), Lehron pe leher (Chhabili) and Jai Ho (Slumdog Millionaire) have significant mandolin pieces, and Shah Rukh Khan Memorably carried a red mandolin in DDLJ.

The greatest exponent of the mandolin in Indian classical music was the late Uppalapu Srinivas, often known as Mandolin Srinivas who, however, used the electric instrument rather than the acoustic. A great classical mandolin player before him was Sajjad Hussain; and Bollywood’s greatest was Kishore Desai who played the instrument countless times. The best known Indian mandolinists today are Snehashish Mozumder, Pradipto Sengupta and NS Prasad.

On Uppalapu Nagamani, winner of the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar 2021 for Carnatic Instrumental, Prime Minister Modi said: The efforts of sister Uppalapu Nagamani ji are also very inspiring.

Karakattam and V Durga Devi

Karakattam is an ancient folk dance from Tamil Nadu in which performers in colorful saris dance with a pot (karakam) on their heads to invoke Mariamman, the rain goddess. The dance form became well known with the success of the Tamil film Karakattakkaran (1989), but has been criticized by purists for allegedly becoming low and vulgar in recent times. V Durga Devi from Salem is a well known Karakattam dancer. The Prime Minister said: This list is not only about musical artists: V Durga Devi ji won this award for Karakattam, an ancient dance form. On Sunday, Tamil Nadu BJP Chairman K Annamalai tweeted about Durga Devi, along with her photos.

Our Honorable Prime Minister today congratulated Karagattam dancer V. Durga Devi avl of Salem on winning the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar Award, an award aimed at identifying and nurturing outstanding young talent in the arts of stage. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/abKWqTX9kw K. Annamalai (@annamalai_k) February 26, 2023

Modi also mentioned Raj Kumar Nayak, who he said had organized the Perini Odissi, which lasted 101 days in 31 districts of Telangana, and who people now call Perini Rajkumar. Perini Natyam, the Prime Minister said, is a dance dedicated to Lord Shiva which was very popular during the Kakatiya dynasty.

He spoke of Saikhom Surchandra Singh, known for his mastery in instrument making Meitei Pung (who) has ties to Manipur; and Pooran Singh, a Divyang artist who popularizes various forms of music such as Rajula-Malushahi, Nyuli, Hudka Bol, Jagar.

Due to limited time, I may not be able to talk about all the winners here, but I’m sure you will definitely read about them. I hope all these artists will continue to inspire everyone at the grassroots to make the performing arts more popular, the Prime Minister said.