Popular National News, Jokowi Talks Karawang Flood Coalition





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has stressed that cooperation is the most important instrument for winning general elections (elections). He asked all political parties to be careful in choosing a coalition. This information became popular on the national channel Medcom.id on Sunday, February 26, 2023. “Cooperation is important. Coalitions are important. Don’t choose the wrong coalition,” Jokowi said at the opening of the National Mandate Party (PAN) national workshop in Semarang, Central Java on Sunday. February 26, 2023. Learn more here Other popular information relates to the death of the engine of the motor boat Ocean Anchor in the waters of Babi Island, Sikka, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). Maumere Class B Search and Rescue Office evacuated 23 passengers from the Samudra Anchor Motor Boat which suffered an engine failure. The ship died due to being hit by high waves. What do you think of this article? Thrilled





Inspire





confuse





Sad



“We received information that there had been a human endangering accident from the captain of the Samudra Anchor Motor Boat that their vessel had an engine failure, so the SAR team made rescue efforts to evacuate all passengers,” Class B Search and Rescue Chief Maumere Office Mexsianus Bekapal said in Kupang, Sunday, February 26, 2023. Mexianus Bekapal, as SAR Mission Coordinator (SMC), said the incident at Samudra Anchor Motor Ship happened while traveling from Larantuka, East Flores Regency to Maumere, Sikka Regency. However, while in the waters off Babi Island, he was hit by high waves which damaged the ship’s engine. Learn more here Finally, about the flooding in Karawang. The floods hit a number of areas in Karawang Regency in West Java. This condition follows heavy rainfall in recent days. “The floods happened due to heavy rains which caused the water to overflow from the river,” said Karawang Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) Emergency and Logistics Chief Ferry. Muharam, in Karawang, on Sunday, February 26, 2023. He said floods occurred at a number of points around Karangligar village, Telukjambe Barat district, Karawang. Flooding in the area has been occurring since Friday afternoon. Learn more here Don’t forget to follow other news and follow accounts Google News Medcom.id (BUT)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medcom.id/nasional/peristiwa/8koMa4YN-berita-nasional-populer-jokowi-bicara-soal-koalisi-hingga-banjir-karawang The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos