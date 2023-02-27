Xi Jinping told Chinese military ‘to be ready by 2027’ to invade Taiwan, CIA director says





KEY POINTS CIA Director William Burns says Chinese President Xi Jinping told the PLA to prepare for an invasion

Burns hinted that Xi harbored doubts about China’s ability to invade Taiwan

Chinese authorities reportedly delay plans to attack Taiwan due to war in Ukraine A US intelligence report has revealed that Chinese President Xi Jinping has instructed his country’s military, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), to prepare for an invasion of Taiwan by 2027. The intelligence report was revealed by Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns during his interview with CBS News”Confront the Nation” Sunday. But Burns said that while Xi instructed the PLA to prepare for an invasion, that doesn’t mean the Chinese president has already decided to attack the self-governing island in 2027. “We know, as it has been made public, that President Xi has ordered the PLA, China’s military leadership, to be ready by 2027 to invade Taiwan, but that doesn’t mean he has decided to ‘invade in 2027 or any other year too,” Burns said in the interview. The CIA director suggested that Xi and China’s military rulers may have doubts about China’s ability to invade Taiwan, given that Russia, its closest ally, faces difficulties in its war against Taiwan. Ukraine. “I think our judgment is at least that President Xi and his military leaders have doubts today about their ability to accomplish this invasion,” Burns said. Burns also suggested that Western countries’ solidarity in supporting Ukraine is preventing Chinese officials from proceeding with their plans to invade Taiwan. But he warned that this would only further embolden China. Amid China’s growing aggression against Taiwan, the United States reportedly plans to deploy up to 200 additional military personnel to the island to train its army. The additional troop deployment aims to expand a training program with Taiwan and will see US military personnel teach the Taiwanese military US military weapons systems and maneuvers. According to Lt. Col. Martin Meiners, spokesman for the Department of Defense, this reflects the “rock-solid” commitment of the United States to defend the autonomous island against China and the “maintenance of peace and stability” in the region. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has previously signaled her intention to strengthen the island’s defense cooperation with the United States to thwart China’s “authoritarian expansionism”. Earlier this month, Tsai met with a delegation from the US Congress, which aimed to demonstrate the expansion of the “military and defense partnership” of the two allies. Tensions between China and Taiwan reached an all-time high in 2022 after China stepped up warplane incursions into the island’s air defense identification zone as well as naval exercises in the Strait of Taiwan. Taiwan. China has also launched major military exercises ahead of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s unprecedented visit to Taiwan in August last year. Tensions between Taiwan and China began in 1949 when the island broke away from mainland China after a bloody civil war. Since then, China has not recognized Taiwan’s independence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ibtimes.com/xi-jinping-instructed-chinas-military-ready-2027-invade-taiwan-cia-director-3671782 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos