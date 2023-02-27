Watch Cold Open Rip Donald Trump, Host Woody Harrelson Sparks Controversy





“Saturday Night Live” returned this weekend with plenty of cracks about Donald Trump and the toxic train wreckage in eastern Palestine, Ohio.

The 13th episode of Season 48 was hosted by American actor Woody Harrelson, which marked his fifth time as host. The famous guitarist Jack White was the musical guest for the fifth time.

Open cold

Actor James Austin Johnson posed as Trump, who had made a visit to East Palestine, Ohio, which he called “not a big name”. The visit did not go well, as Trump stumbled over several awkward comments about the toxic train derailment.

At one point he said, “Earlier in the day, a farmer came up to me, big boy, and he said, ‘Sir, we have nothing to eat because our land is poisoned. And I said, well, what are you doing eating dirt? Don’t eat dirt, guys. Don’t eat dirt. You should eat the cold McDonald’s I brought you. And bottled water – Trump Ice. I’ll be honest, I just put my sticker on some Dasani!”

Later, he targeted the transportation secretary. “Your train blew up and who do we blame? We blame Buttigieg. Pete Buttigieg. It was his responsibility. Unfortunately, he was too busy being a nerd and being gay,” Johnson said.

Monologue

Harrelson tackled his fifth time hosting the comedy sketch show. He lamented that he expected a jacket for the milestone but never got it. [Spoiler alert: he got it at the end of the show.] The former ‘Cheers’ actor opened up about his lifelong habit of smoking marijuana.

But Harrelson, who has raised conspiracy theories about the pandemic, caused a stir with his comments about the COVID-19 vaccine as he spoke of “an idea for a movie”.

“So the movie goes like this: the biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy out all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay in their homes. And people can only get out if they take the cartel drugs and keep taking them over and over. I threw out the script. I mean, who’s going to believe this crazy idea – being forced to take drugs? I do it voluntarily all day .

sketches

Perhaps the strongest skit involved Harrelson playing a prisoner talking behind glass to his wife (cast member Heidi Gardner.) The conversation is frequently interrupted by the guards (Kenan Thompson and Ego Nwodim) supervising her.

Another sketch sheds light on the 2022 film “The Whale.” This one was called “The Hippo”, which involved Harrelson gaining huge weight for the title role, only to find out the film wouldn’t be made.

weekend update

Co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che wasted no time suing Trump.

“Donald Trump visited East Palestine, the site of the recent train derailment, because Trump usually tries to look his best by standing next to a train wreck. [A photo of Rudy Giuliani pops up.] The derailed train was carrying highly toxic vinyl chloride, which I believe is something Trump recommended as a cure for COVID,” Jost joked.

“President Biden is being congratulated on his surprise visit to Ukraine on a 10-hour train ride from Poland. You know who else is taking a long train ride through an active war zone? Every New Yorker,” Che joked.

“China is trying to help end the war in Ukraine and has come up with a 12-part peace plan. The catch is that the 12 parts have to be put together by children,” Che said.

“Saturday Night Live” returns March 4, with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce as host and Kelsea Ballerini as musical guest.

