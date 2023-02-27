Banking Court, ATC to bar irrelevant people from Imran Khan’s appearance





Pakistan’s deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) arrives at the high court on February 20, 2023 to appear in court on protective bond in two cases in Lahore. AFP administrator Islamabad does not want a repeat of the LHC hearing. The administration informed PTI of the measures taken to avoid any incident.

ISLAMABAD: After the difficulties encountered by the Lahore High Court (LHC) during the appearance of the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, the administration of Islamabad decided on Sunday to ban people not concerned to enter the banking and terrorism courts set to hear the former prime minister’s cases tomorrow (Tuesday), The News reported on Monday.

Sources with knowledge of the development told the publication that the administration did not want a repeat of the LHC where two hundred people had blocked movement inside a small part of the complex.

This caused great inconvenience to litigants and the court. The sources said that the relevant officials are in contact with the PTI so that the court appearance is smooth.

The administration transmitted to the people of the PTI the directives of the federal government on the measures to be taken to avoid any unfortunate incident. A meeting of senior officials will be held today (Monday) to discuss arrangements for the appearance of the President of the PTI.

The administration planned to make the best possible arrangements for the occasion as no one would be allowed to rowdy on that day.

Islamabad police were tasked with taking security measures during and before Imran’s arrival near the courts.

Rangers could be called in for security if needed, the sources said.

In another important development, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will submit to the court that Imran’s medical examination should be carried out in one of the two major hospitals in the federal capital so that the nature of his injury and of his illness can be determined by the doctors.

The FIA ​​maintains that Imran was treated in a cancer hospital for his injuries. He produced medical certificates for the cancer hospital he founded and under his control.

It is understood that Imran would resist such a medical examination under one or another pretext. The PTI kept the timing of Imran’s move secret. It is for security reasons or other fears, it could not be revealed. It has not yet been clarified whether he will stay in Bani Gala Islamabad or move to Peshawar.

