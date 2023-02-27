Pervaiz Elahi expresses gratitude to Imran Khan for his unwavering support





LAHORE: Former Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed his gratitude to former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan for his unwavering support, ARY News reported on Sunday .

Addressing a ceremony in Gujrat, the former Punjab CM said Imran Khan had expressed his full confidence in him, noting that the former prime minister had announced to appoint him president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Pervaiz Elahi said he was committed to increasing the strength of the PTI in Punjab, adding that a strategy in this regard had been worked out in consultation with the President of the PTI.

He also lambasted the incumbent government for rising inflation, saying the government led by Shehbaz Shairf would not survive as it has no future. The nation has decided to reappoint Imran Khan as prime minister, he added.

He added that the efforts of incompetent leaders and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja to delay the elections will not be successful.

It is pertinent to mention here that former Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and ten other ex-Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) MPAs have officially joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The development was announced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry during a press conference in Lahore with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The former Punjab CM and his associates have joined the PTI, Fawad Chaudhry said, adding that Elahi and his associates sacrificed themselves to stand by Tehreek-e-Insaf. He announced that Pervaiz Elahi would be the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Picking up the presser, Elahi vowed to stand firm with Imran Khan, saying they would continue to work for the betterment of the country. The development came after Imran Khan proposed to the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) to merge with the PTI.

